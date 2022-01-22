Alicia Olatuja gives voice to 60 years of women artists at Flushing Town Hall this February

Brad Barr - the lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter of The Barr Brothers and The Slip - shared the haunting video for his new single "TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTEEN." The track is the latest song to release from The Winter Mission, Barr's brand new instrumental solo guitar album releasing on January 21st through Secret City Records. Directed and filmed by his wife Brigitte Henry, Barr stated, "One of the most rewarding aspects of releasing this record is the opportunity to collaborate again with my wife, multi-media artist Brigitte Henry, who designed the cover art for this new album. Her touch is unmistakable and has played an important role in the Montreal arts and music community for the last two decades. Her process is always about discovering a new analogue approach to explore and reveal the mysteries of the natural world. So when she suggested that, for this video, we take a walk in the forest with a cluster of old audio tape, a piece of string, and a flying camera, I put my boots on."

6 DAYS AGO