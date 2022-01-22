Alicia Olatuja gives voice to 60 years of women artists at Flushing Town Hall this February
On Saturday, February 19, Flushing Town Hall audiences can enjoy the music of Sade, Tracy Chapman, Kate Bush, Linda Creed, Angela Bofill, and Brenda Russell—all performed and interpreted by the incredible Alicia Olatuja. Praised by DownBeat for her “full-bodied tone, precise pitch, and personal engagement at the lowest...
Sidney Miller Jr. was best known for being the founder and publisher of Black Radio Exclusive (BRE) magazine. To aspiring Black entrepreneurs and lovers of Black music, he was a true pioneer. In 1976, Sidney Miller Jr. and his wife Susan Miller, launched one of the first Black-owned magazines to solely focus on Black music. The […]
This is an edition of Imani Perry's newsletter, Unsettled Territory. Sign up here.. On Tuesday, my seventh book South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon Line to Understand the Soul of a Nation was released. In my anticipation (and anxiety), I’ve been thinking about the South as both an idea and a region even more intensely than usual. And that’s saying something, because I am fairly obsessed with the region of my birth and have been for most of my life.
Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release BeforeAfter, the first-ever solo retrospective from Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall, as a two-disc set and across all digital platforms, on Friday, April 1. On the same date, Hall will also embark on his first solo tour in a decade, performing on historic stages like NYC’s Carnegie Hall and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, with special guest and fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Todd Rundgren supporting. Tickets for the Carnegie Hall show go on sale Friday, January 28th at 11AM ET on livenation.com. Tickets for all other dates go on sale starting Friday, January 28th at 10AM local time on livenation.com.
Energy flows through the artwork, equal parts strength and beauty, in the aptly named "Powerful Women: Contemporary Art from the Eiteljorg Collection." A pair of Chinese girls peer defiantly from the canvas in Hung Liu's "Sisters." Technicolor garments blend Native American design with modern imagery in Wendy Red Star's "Fancy Shawl Project."
Due to overwhelming demand, Connecticut rock band Goose announce an additional performance in New York City at one of the most iconic venues in the world, Radio City Music Hall. On Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, the band will take the stage at the legendary 6,000 seat theatre for a pair of milestone three-set performances, both nights including one acoustic set and two electric sets. The two concerts are another quantum leap for the dynamic quintet, currently in the midst of a 25-date nationwide winter tour.
A Flushing shopping center is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration later this month to ring in the Year of the Tiger. The Shops at Skyview, in partnership with the New York Chinese Cultural Center and the Queens Botanical Garden, is hosting the free celebration on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Poetica has just released an official video for "Sleep When I'm Tired", the latest track from their self-titled album, out now via MPress/ILS/Universal. A musical spoken-word concept album, the new 18-track collection has been described as "magnetic and soothing...cinematic and stylistically expansive" (Parade). Filmed in the Hudson Valley of New York, the video – filmed by Michael Flanagan, art directed by Rachael Sage and directed by award-winning Nick Clark – premiered in Bluegrass Situation and Americana UK. The video will also debut on DittyTV on January 30.
Colin Hay is excited to announce that his upcoming album Now And The Evermore will be released on March 18, 2022 via Lazy Eye/Compass Records. Along with the announcement, Hay shared the album’s title track from the album, featuring a guest appearance from Ringo Starr who played drums on the track.
The last Wednesday of the month is “Solo Guitar Night,” a Round-Robin of unaccompanied solo guitar performances, in January by Frank Vignola, Jimmy Bruno, and Dave Stryker. Frank Vignola’s virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world’s top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna,...
David Poe returns with his stirring new single “People Clap Hands” (ECR Music Group). The first track from his highly-anticipated new album Everyone’s Got A Camera (September 23rd, 2022), “People Clap Hands” is vintage Poe, with all the melodic immediacy and lyrical depth one would expect from the celebrated songwriter, producer, and recording artist.
Guitarist, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter, bandleader, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and Songwriters Hall of Fame electee Steve Miller is beyond excited to finally get back on the road. Putting his pandemic time to great use, Miller dug deep into his archives and found an unreleased, full-length concert recording and released it. Steve Miller Band Live! Breaking Ground: August 3, 1977, came out in spring 2021 and was accompanied by a live concert video featuring the full performance that is available now to stream on The Coda Collection on Amazon Prime Video.
Brad Barr - the lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter of The Barr Brothers and The Slip - shared the haunting video for his new single "TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTEEN." The track is the latest song to release from The Winter Mission, Barr's brand new instrumental solo guitar album releasing on January 21st through Secret City Records. Directed and filmed by his wife Brigitte Henry, Barr stated, "One of the most rewarding aspects of releasing this record is the opportunity to collaborate again with my wife, multi-media artist Brigitte Henry, who designed the cover art for this new album. Her touch is unmistakable and has played an important role in the Montreal arts and music community for the last two decades. Her process is always about discovering a new analogue approach to explore and reveal the mysteries of the natural world. So when she suggested that, for this video, we take a walk in the forest with a cluster of old audio tape, a piece of string, and a flying camera, I put my boots on."
Twin Cities Ballet artists will present new works Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. as part of TCB’s Choreographic Voices at the Dance Cube performance space at Ballet Royale Minnesota, 16368 Kenrick Ave., in Lakeville. The evening will showcase new choreography by Michaela Borowski, Garland Borowski, and Natalie Rossi, as well as classical variations performed by Twin Cities Ballet company dancers and a sneak preview of its upcoming full-length production, “Pink Floyd’s The Wall: A Rock Ballet.”
LOWER MAKEFIELD >> It is often said that a good teacher brings out the best in their students. The AOY Art Center in Lower Makefield will host a Student Invitational and Faculty Show to showcase the talent that has developed, and in some cases erupted, from its art classes. AOY’s...
