Two thirds of teachers say education about climate change is not embedded in their school’s curriculum in a meaningful way, a survey suggested, as the first student-led Bill on the issue has its second reading in the Commons Research drawing on responses from over 4,000 teachers found 67% reported that their school and subject area did not teach issues relating to climate change in a way that was “meaningful and relevant”.The news comes as the Climate Education Bill will have its second reading on Friday. It is calling for climate change education to be “integrated” through primary and secondary schools...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO