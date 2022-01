For more than 25 years, John Leguizamo has been, to many a Black and brown kid in the audience, a welcome and vibrant presence in films, from Carlito's Way and To Wong Foo to his teamings with Baz Luhrmann in Romeo + Juliet and Moulin Rouge, to his most recent turn as Bruno in Disney's hit Encanto. Leguizamo was also quite often the only Latin presence in a Hollywood system that is only now beginning to properly invest in Latinx talent, both in front of and behind the camera.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO