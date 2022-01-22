ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Projected Lineup: Canes at Devils

Cover picture for the articleNEWARK, NJ. - After a rare North Carolina snowstorm delayed the Hurricanes' travels north, the team is officially inside the Prudential Center and ready for tonight's meeting with the New Jersey Devils. There was obviously no morning skate today,...

Burns: Three Things we learned from defeating the Devils

Bryan Burns on the PK providing offense, Bellemare's stop on the goal line and a predictable slow start. Tampa Bay didn't play its prettiest game of the season when it hosted the New Jersey Devils at AMALIE Arena Thursday night. The Lightning certainly weren't as sharp as they were in...
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
MacKinnon injured for Avalanche during game against Bruins

DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon was injured for the Colorado Avalanche after being hit by Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall early in the first period of a 4-3 overtime win at Ball Arena on Wednesday. The center was down on the ice for about a minute and was bleeding from his...
SAY WHAT: 'WE'RE ALL PLAYING TOGETHER'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Jackets. "I thought we played well last game. It was a good performance. We played well in all three zones and beat a pretty good team, so we have to move on to the next one and we have a big game against Columbus tonight."
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUE JACKETS

FLAMES (19-12-6) @ BLUE JACKETS (18-20-1) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (48) Goals - Matthew Tkachuk, Andrew Mangiapane (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Boone Jenner (27)
SAY WHAT: 'SCORED SOME HIGHLIGHT GOALS'

"I thought in the first period we had a really good start. We wanted to try and dictate how we wanted to play and I think second period was... We had that lengthy 5-on-3 and didn't score, and I actually give our players lots of credit for not getting beat up about it or mentally down about it. Just stayed the course."
93.7 The Fan

Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
Fletcher and Scott Presser: Top 5 Takeaways

Late on Wednesday morning, Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chuck Fletcher along with Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor Dave Scott met with the media at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees. The 40-minute discussion covered a wide-reaching array of subjects of both short-term and long-term importance.
ANA@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- After 10 straight road games, the Canadiens finally return to the Bell Centre when they host the Anaheim Ducks tonight. Dominique Ducharme's contingent is coming off an 8-2 loss to the Wild earlier this week in Saint Paul to close out a 15-day trek that also included stops in Boston, Chicago, Glendale, Dallas, Las Vegas and Denver.
SAY WHAT: 'RISE TO THE CHALLENGE'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blues. "We know they're going to come out really hard. We can expect that they're pretty upset about last game. We could also tell they were also a tired group. We know they're going to be a lot better and come out with a lot more juice and energy, and play a better hockey game. We've got to rise to the challenge. It's a really good hockey team but we've got to keep playing the same way that we have the past few games. I'm sure they were a little tired that game, but we also played really solid, so we've got to do the same thing here - come out, have a really good first period and build from that."
BLUES DOWN FLAMES

ST. LOUIS - The Flames fell 5-1 Thursday night to the Blues to end a quick two-game road trip. Heading into the tilt, Calgary had recorded an incredible 110 shots in their last pair of outings, while scoring 13 goals en route to a 7-1 win over the same Blues Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome and then 6-0 Wednesday night in Columbus vs. the Blue Jackets.
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

While the Stars will look to guard against a letdown in their first game back home after a long trip, the Caps can't and won't concern themselves with any of that. Their focus is on turning more of their scoring chances into goals and getting back in the win column.
Kent Hughes ushers in a new era

MONTREAL -- Standing below Guy Lafleur's famous No.10, which hangs in the Bell Centre rafters, Kent Hughes' eyes widen as much as his smile. Hughes, who grew up venerating Le Démon Blond, is now in charge of the team that provided him with endless championship memories throughout his childhood.
