ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

WRESTLING: Lemon Bay falls in Class 1A semifinals

By Staff Report
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 6 days ago

Lemon Bay’s state dual title hopes were dashed Saturday morning by Class 1A’s top-ranked team, Clay, in a 42-30 defeat in the semifinals.

In the championship dual, Clay was defeated by Jensen Beach, 42-21.

The Mantas’ quest began well enough, with Lance Schyck outlasting Clay’s Dominic Martin for a 7-4 decision. It was a meeting of Class 1A’s No. 1 and No. 4 wrestlers at 182 pounds.

Two matches later, Ben Arnett pushed Robert Tyre, the state’s top-ranked 220-pounder to the brink before Tyre pinned him with just two seconds remaining in the match. The Mantas suffered another untimely pin at 113 when Braden Glavin pinned Hunter Barrettsmith with two seconds left in the second period of their match.

Justin Brady kept hope alive with a first-period pin of Madisyn Blackburn, but Josh Kumpf clinched victory for Clay with a victory over Brock Mars at 138. Lemon Bay won the final three matches behind pins from Caleb Corridino and Koen Hoffman, sandwiched around Austin Werdan’s 11-4 decision.

Despite the defeat, Lemon Bay has now recorded four region titles in the state dual series’ five-year existence.

Comments / 0

Related
claytodayonline.com

Blue Devils second in 1A

KISSIMMEE - Clay High wrestling knew their championship match with Jensen Beach was going to be close from a previous dual match earlier in the season, but Jensen Beach also remembered and came ready to deal as the Blue Devils fell 42-21 in the Class 1A Duals Wrestling Championships on Saturday in Kissimmee.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Sidney Sun Telegraph

Warriors Fall To Bayard in Semifinals

Leyton's Warrior Boy's Basketball team entered the MAC Tournament on January 17 as the number two seed after knocking off number one seed Potter-Dix on the road six days previously. The Warriors started the tournament against number seven seed Creek Valley and had no trouble against the Storm, building a...
BAYARD, NE
Trumann Democrat

Wabash wrestling falls on Senior Night to Western

Despite the outcome, acting head coach Matt Zickafoose knows his team improved when facing off against the Panthers. “They continue to have to learn,” Zickafoose said. “We were setting up our shots. That’s a lot of what we worked on, setting up our shots. Doing a lot of the basic stuff, our stance and doing a lot of good things. A lot of them need a lot of experience as we start building with a younger team.”
WABASH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Combat#Mantas
southernillinoisnow.com

Selmaville Falls In State Semifinal

The Selmaville Lady Rockets fell in their Class S state semifinal game at Rend Lake losing to St Rose 38-15. The Lady Rockets will play for 3rd place on Saturday afternoon at 12:30 against Okawville after they were nipped by New Hope 26-25. It will be part of a double...
HIGH SCHOOL
warrensburgstarjournal.com

Knob Noster boys fall to Lexington in Cougar Classic semifinal

CENTERVIEW — Knob Noster boys basketball fell to Lexington 56-40 in the Quarry City Cougar Classic semifinal round on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Crest Ridge High School. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
CENTERVIEW, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
University of Indianapolis

#7 Wrestling falls to #5 McKendree in GLVC battle

#2 LEBANON, Ill.- In a battle of the Great Lakes Valley Conference's nationally-ranked squads, #5 McKendree came out on top of the #7 UIndy Wednesday night. The teams split the first four matches of the dual, trading decisions that were all within four points. Noah Cantu dropped a close 2-0 decision to #2 Christian Mejia at 125, but Breyden Bailey knotted the match at 3-3 with a 4-0 decision over Ryan Ripplinger at 133.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
montanasports.com

Trae Thilmony aiming for wrestling history at Thompson Falls

THOMPSON FALLS — The Montana high school all-class state wrestling tournament is now just two weeks away in Billings, and it could be a special one for Thompson Falls High School as senior Trae Thilmony is looking to become the first-ever three-time state wrestling champion for the Blue Hawks.
THOMPSON FALLS, MT
Daily Item

Hildebrandt falling in love with wrestling again after reset

STATE COLLEGE — When Drew Hildebrandt stepped off the mat for Central Michigan during the NCAA championships in St. Louis last March, he convinced himself he accomplished enough to justify walking away from the sport. In five seasons at Central Michigan, Hildebrandt accumulated a 105-41 record, claimed two Mid-American...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
150
Followers
719
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy