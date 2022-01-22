WRESTLING: Lemon Bay falls in Class 1A semifinals

Lemon Bay’s state dual title hopes were dashed Saturday morning by Class 1A’s top-ranked team, Clay, in a 42-30 defeat in the semifinals.

In the championship dual, Clay was defeated by Jensen Beach, 42-21.

The Mantas’ quest began well enough, with Lance Schyck outlasting Clay’s Dominic Martin for a 7-4 decision. It was a meeting of Class 1A’s No. 1 and No. 4 wrestlers at 182 pounds.

Two matches later, Ben Arnett pushed Robert Tyre, the state’s top-ranked 220-pounder to the brink before Tyre pinned him with just two seconds remaining in the match. The Mantas suffered another untimely pin at 113 when Braden Glavin pinned Hunter Barrettsmith with two seconds left in the second period of their match.

Justin Brady kept hope alive with a first-period pin of Madisyn Blackburn, but Josh Kumpf clinched victory for Clay with a victory over Brock Mars at 138. Lemon Bay won the final three matches behind pins from Caleb Corridino and Koen Hoffman, sandwiched around Austin Werdan’s 11-4 decision.

Despite the defeat, Lemon Bay has now recorded four region titles in the state dual series’ five-year existence.