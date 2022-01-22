ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New data shows startling rise in prison deaths during 2020

As the country continues to struggle with the effects of the latest COVID surge, we wanted to take a look at how the pandemic has affected one particularly vulnerable population - those who are incarcerated. The number of people incarcerated across the United States dropped early on in the pandemic. That,...

