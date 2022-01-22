Chris Janson Knew “Bye Mom” Would Connect With Fans

Lee Brice is following up the success of “One Of Them Girls” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With” with “Soul” – the third single from his 2020 album, Hey World. Talking about his current single Lee says “Well, the story behind my song ‘Soul’ is the fact that I get to hear great song writers writing great songs all the time. I ran across this song…it just felt good to me. This is one that I didn’t write, but was so proud and so excited to get my vocal on, and to create something that sounds a little different than everything else that’s out there. You know getting to play it live is when I really see the song shine and seeing people just fall right into the groove immediately that’s been the story behind my song ‘Soul'”

