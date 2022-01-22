ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Wooten: Wolfpack snaps home skid with rout of Virginia

By Bladen Journal
 6 days ago
RALEIGH — Just about every way imaginable, it seemed.

N.C. State couldn’t buy a win in its home arena. Until Saturday.

As frigid as it was outside, the Wolfpack sizzled inside en route to a 77-63 thumping of Virginia. N.C. State shot 60 percent from the floor, held Virginia to 42 percent, and was never threatened after pushing the lead to 19 early in the second half.

“I was very impressed with the way our guys played on both ends of the floor,” Wolfpack fifth-year head coach Kevin Keatts said. “As everybody knows, we’ve had so much adversity. We deserved to get one today.”

The Wolfpack (10-10, 3-6 ACC), 14th of 15 teams when the day began, had not won in PNC Arena since the incredible four-overtime effort to turn back Nebraska on Dec. 1. Louisville, Wright State, Florida State, Clemson and Virginia Tech all left the building triumphant, including the four ACC brethren by a combined 15 points.

The Wolfpack stopped the skid by doing the simplest of simple. They put the basketball in the hoop.

State shot 65 percent in the first half and was still zipping along at 64 percent carrying an 18-point lead into the final 12 minutes.

“We talked about putting two halves together,” Keatts said. “I thought our defense was the difference in the game.”

Virginia transfer Casey Morsell agreed.

“It was good to see some shots go in,” he said. “We just had to bring it defensively. It’s a tough offense to guard. We knew once we locked in our defensive end, the offensive opportunities would open up.”

The Wolfpack, only the third team to score 70 against the Cavaliers (11-8, 5-4 ACC), made nine 3-pointers in the first half. That’s more than they hit in 13 of their first 19 games this season, not to mention in any half.

Senior Jericole Hellems finished with five from long range scoring 21 points. Freshman Terquavion Smith added four more and 20 points.

“We shot the ball well,” Keatts said. “The strength of our team is guards. When we’re making 3s, we’re a tough team to beat.”

Bladen Journal sports columnist Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.

