Today in History for January 23rd

Cowbells rang and tiny US flags waved inside an airplane hanger at Los Angeles International Airport as the US Olympic team departed for the Beijing Olympics Thursday morning. (jAN. 27)
Highlights of Today in History: U.S. Supreme Court legalizes abortion; Theodore Kaczynski pleads guilty; Queen Victoria dies; "The Crucible" opens;"Laugh-In" premieres.
Highlights of Today in History: Start of Operation Desert Storm;Space Shuttle Columbia lifts off;Prohibition takes effect ;Shah of Iran flees into exile;musical "Hello Dolly" opens.
Highlights of Today in History: France's King Louis XVI executed; Vladimir Lenin dies; Alger Hiss found guilty of lying to grand jury; President Jimmy Carter pardons Vietnam draft evaders; Concorde begins service. (Jan. 21)
