ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

CDC: Boosters 90 percent effective against hospitalization from omicron

By Aubree Bailey, Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mV7jv_0dt9dHwL00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) – Three large studies by the CDC show just how vital booster shots are when it comes to preventing hospitalization and death, especially among one age group.

The first study , released Friday, looked at almost 88,000 hospitalizations in 10 states found that booster shots were 90% effective at keeping people with the omicron variant of COVID-19 out of the hospital. The data was collected during December and January when the omicron was dominant.

In the second study , published in the CDC’s most recent Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), individuals ages 65 and older who had been fully vaccinated and received a booster saw the largest gains in protection against the virus, with the 50-64 age set behind them.

How the next COVID variant may emerge

Data from the report also shows that unvaccinated people over 65 are 49 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than seniors who have received a booster shot in addition to their full vaccination series, and 50-64 year-olds who remain unvaccinated are 44 times more likely to be hospitalized compared to vaccinated and boosted individuals in their age group.

How to order your free at-home COVID tests from the federal government

A third study , published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, looked at more than 70,000 COVID-19 patients and found that two vaccine shots and a booster were more effective against symptomatic infection of the virus than two doses alone, or no vaccine at all. The three mRNA shots were found to protect more against delta than omicron, however.

Overall, boosters play a key role in protecting against variants of the virus no matter one’s age, the CDC says. The study found that two vaccine doses – but no booster – was only 57% effective at preventing hospitalizations when at least six months had passed after the shots.

How long does omicron last on surfaces and in the air?

“These findings underscore the importance of receiving a third dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to prevent both moderately severe and severe COVID-19, especially while the Omicron variant is the predominant circulating variant and when the effectiveness of 2 doses of mRNA vaccines is significantly reduced against this variant,” wrote Mark G. Thompson, CDC epidemiologist and lead author of the first study. “All unvaccinated persons should get vaccinated as soon as possible. All adults who have received mRNA vaccines during their primary COVID-19 vaccination series should receive a third dose when eligible, and eligible persons should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.”

To find a COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

CDC says Missouri among six states having worst flu season in U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Missouri has one of the most active flu seasons in the country right now. It joins Texas, Mississippi, Georgia, Virginia and North Dakota in that category. OzarksFirst spoke with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department (SGCHD) and CoxHealth and learned how the flu is impacting […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WebMD

Deaths Due to Omicron Higher Than From Delta

Accounting for 99.9% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, it’s proving even deadlier than the Delta variant. This week the nation recorded a seven-day average of 2,200 daily coronavirus-related deaths, higher than the daily death count recorded two months ago during the Delta variant surge, The Wall Street Journal reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Hospital#Covid#Boosters 90 Percent#Wiat#Mmwr#Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy