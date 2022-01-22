ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Cuban's Online Pharmacy Opens Offering Affordable Generic Drugs

wnctimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Cuban’s online pharmacy, The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, is now open and offering affordable. prescription medications to consumers. The company says it...

www.wnctimes.com

koamnewsnow.com

Mark Cuban’s New Discount Pharmacy Promises Low-Cost Drugs. Just How Cheap Is It?

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban recently launched a new venture to combat the sky-high prices of prescription drugs. Cuban, best known as the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and for his role in the reality TV show Shark Tank, is now putting his name behind a new online pharmacy offering low-price generic drugs to the public — with no insurance needed.
Benzinga

How You Can Use Mark Cuban's New Website To Get Cheaper Drugs

Last week, billionaire and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban launched a new website that offers generic pharmaceutical drugs at a cheaper price than what’s available at most pharmacies. The company is called the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (MCCPDC). MCCPDC will compete with pharmacy giants Walgreens Boots Alliance...
Kansas City Star

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Debuts; Challenges Online Rivals Walgreens, CVS, Amazon

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. is taking on leading online pharmacies Walgreens (WBA) - Get Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Report, CVS (CVS) - Get CVS Health Corporation Report and Rite Aid (RAD) - Get Rite Aid Corporation Report, as well as newcomer Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, with the launch of its discount e-commerce pharmacy.
advocatemag.com

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. launches with 100 medications

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. launched its online pharmacy, which is offering 100 prescription drugs. The company, which we wrote about early last year, offers generic medications at reduced prices by cutting out “the middleman” and negotiating directly with manufacturers. To get medications through the business, which...
BGR.com

Drug recall issued because this popular OTC medicine might be contaminated

After the flu drug recall from mid-December, it’s time to watch out for another OTC medication that you might have in your medicine cabinet. It’s called Senna Syrup over-the-counter laxative, and Lohxa issued a recall for a particular lot. The company cited potential microbial contamination as the reason for the recall. You should avoid using the syrup at all costs if your supply comes from the recalled lot.
Benzinga

BioCorRx Aims To Help Combat Opioid Crisis With Implantable Naltrexone Drug Candidate BICX104

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. In October last year, the Biden administration announced its new Overdose Prevention Strategy, an effort to crack down on the over-prescription of painkillers and allocate more than $11 billion in federal funding to prevention, treatment, and recovery services in an effort to address the worsening opioid crisis that has plagued the nation for the past three decades.
MarketWatch

Quest to offer at-home proctored COVID-19 testing service for consumers

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc. gained 0.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it is now offering consumers a new COVID-19 testing option that allows them to order a rapid at-home test and then collect the swab sample while being monitored by remote health care professionals. Quest said the new service can be used to complete proctored testing requirements for international travel, verification of a positive test to get a prescription from a doctor, and to return to work or school. As part of the service, consumers can go to Quest's website, order Abbott Laboratories' s BinaxNow rapid, at-home test, and then receive monitoring of the swab collection during a telehealth call provided by a privately held company called EMed. It costs $70 for two tests, and the tests will arrive within three business days of a purchase. Employers can also order up to 1,000 tests at a time as part of the new program. Quest's stock has declined 20.7% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 8.6%.
Medical News Today

WHO strongly recommends arthritis drug for severe COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) continually updates a “living guideline” on drug treatments for COVID-19. The latest update strongly recommends an arthritis drug called baricitinib for patients with severe or critical disease. The recommendation follows a review by an expert panel of the latest evidence from clinical trials.
Popculture

2 Major US Pharmacies Temporarily Close Stores Over COVID Spikes

Surging COVID-19 cases around the U.S. are having an unexpected impact on pharmacies – they are closing and reducing hours rather than working overtime. According to a report by CNN, the Omicron variant has infected so many pharmacy workers that Walgreens and CVS have needed to cut hours and even temporarily close stores due to staffing shortages. Walgreens spokesperson Kris Lathan told reporters that these are just "isolated instances."
