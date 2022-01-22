ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Cabinet of Curiosity Sees Sea Change at Chicago Puppet Theater Fest

By Angela Allyn
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat I have always loved about every single Cabinet of Curiosity production is that I can’t tell. you what it is about, but it holds tremendous meaning for me. Sea Change, their recent outdoor spectacle brought indoors for the winter at the Museum of Contemporary Art, is no exception. Metaphorical, referencing...

Third Coast Review

Review: Humans and Objects at Play by the Neo-Futurists as Chicago International Puppet Festival Continues

The show kicks off with a preamble in the Neo-Futurarium anteroom with two masterfully crafted and almost magical projection and shadow puppet works by Myra Su: “Inked” where her self and her alter ego play with a brush-painted landscape ( you can actually buy parts of the scrolled creation that is made each night in the lobby) and “String of Echoes,” an excerpt of a larger work about canned seafood and the sea, which ends with perfect little illuminated boats literally sailing over our heads and out the door. Su is one of the masterminds behind the amazing work of Manual Cinema. (If you have not seen them yet, you need to put Manual Cinema on your list of cannot miss.)
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 1/27 and Beyond

It’s a new year and we’re still in the thick of it. The Omicron stage in our pandemic journey is roaring loudly and we need to stay safe! Stores, restaurants, and venues are seemingly fully open with mask and vaccination requirements, but some shows are being moved and outright cancelled. So if you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out you can always stay in and support these places from home. But if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Discover the Complexity of MICH, The Lovely and Earnest Project You Might’ve Missed!

“Lovely and earnest indie pop,” as described by Chicago Deli Magazine, MICH is everything in this statement with a little more sensation. Mich Shirley, lead songwriter, creator and guitarist, debuted the group’s EP, Don’t Call, on October 28, 2021. The EP is most certainly a lovely project you may have missed in 2021. It’s a lovely arrangement of four tracks evoking intricate styles, textures, and tendencies resembling Mayer Hawthorne, H.E.R., John Legend, Nile Rodgers, and even Vince Guaraldi Trio. Guaraldi’s influence can be seen and heard by the group’s latest upload via SoundCloud, featuring a set of eight guitar-focused covers from A Charlie Brown Christmas.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Preview: Lifeline’s Fillet of Solo Festival Celebrates Personal—and Virtual—Storytelling

Lifeline Theatre has launched its 25th annual Fillet of Solo Festival for a three-week run of virtual storytelling by some of the most vibrant and creative storytellers from Chicago and all over the country. It’s all available via digital magic and a $45 (or name-your-price) ticket that entitles you to watch as many tales as you wish over the festival’s run.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Third Coast Review

Dispatch: On Its Second Day, Sundance Film Festival Offers Films That Impress, Underwhelm and Unnerve

Just two days in and the 2022 Sundance Film Festival has featured a number of noteworthy premieres, from documentaries about royalty (both literal and of the music industry sort) and the fiery work of studying volcanos to narratives that recount real life experiences like a tragic bank hold-up and life pre-Roe v. Wade. In today’s reviews: what impressed us, what underwhelmed us, and what unnerved us.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: The Velvet Queen Glimpses Wildlife and Landscapes Untouched by Human Influence

Cinema as escapism is nothing new, but how we choose to transport ourselves through film can mean different things to different people. The last film I saw on the big screen before the March 2020 nationwide lockdown was a stunning 70mm print of Hello, Dolly at Chicago’s Music Box Theatre, and I was absolutely, undeniably transported to a technicolor wonderland of lush costumes and grand musical numbers. It was divine, and clearly something I vividly remember. But that transportation doesn’t always take the form a big-budget, Barbra Streisand-starring, Gene Kelly-directed affair. Sometimes, it’s a 92-minute nature documentary that does the trick, taking us far away from the many, many worries of our current moment as we follow a wildlife photographer and an adventure writer on a journey to find some of the most elusive and breathtaking creatures in the vast Tibetan mountains.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Preview: Puppet Theater Festival Opens With the Social Commentary of The Plastic Bag Store

Upon entering the Plastic Bag Store, you will find yourself in a conceptual minimart where exquisite installation art meets environmental activism with black humor. If you book tickets to see the puppet show film that is the beating heart of this project, you will see the compassionate artistry that brings deep meaning and humanity to all the depressing facts.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Dispatch: Day One at an All Virtual (Again) Sundance Film Festival

With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 raging across the country, the organizers at this year’s Sundance Film Festival made the agonizing but important decision to cancel the in-person portion of the event. It’s an unfortunate turn of events for all the filmmakers looking forward to premiering their films “on the mountain,” as they say, but it’s ultimately for the best in order to keep everyone safe. And of course, that means this year’s festival is again available to audiences nationwide; anyone who wants to can snap a ticket to virtual screenings and enjoy independent feature films and shorts, from dramas to documentaries and more, all from the comfort of home.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Rebecca Black Proves Her Pop Star Status at Lincoln Hall

Let’s be honest, it’s still a little scary to go to concerts right now. But, fans made the trek to Lincoln Hall to see Rebecca Black on a chilly Tuesday night, and they weren’t disappointed. The indie pop singer put on such an exciting and fun show that for just a few minutes, concert-goers were able to forget about the pandemic and cold weather and just dance (with masks on, of course). It was so refreshing to see so many queer people under one roof (your humble writer included) dancing to electro pop and singing “Worth it for the Feeling.”
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: The Moors at A Red Orchid Is a Wickedly Funny and Subversive Tale of Longing

Ah, gothic romance. It is always a dark and stormy night with sexually repressed spinsters. sitting in the parlor of a creaky old mansion with ivy growing inside. The winds howl as the storm rages and a mastiff sits forlornly looking out of the window. A Red Orchid Theatre’s The Moors takes the lid off the staid and murky tales of unrequited passion with a few moments of zen thrown in via Moor Hen and the Mastiff. Yes, there is a governess, a sinister maid, typhus fever, and someone in the attic for the purist. However, The Moors takes DuMaurier, the Brontes, and even Henry James and tells the story behind the tales of our high school reading lists.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: A Scream “Requel” Brings a Now Classic Horror Franchise into a New Generation

When it debuted in 1996, Wes Craven’s Scream, written by Kevin Williamson (who also wrote I Know What You Did Last Summer and would go on to create Dawson’s Creek), made a splash in the horror genre. It was a fresh new concept in the space, a film that leaned into its own tropes and stereotypes, in on its own jokes about the predictable nature of slasher flicks, all jump scares and twist endings. The film is so meta there’s even a character who explains to his friends (and, of course, us) the “rules” of the plot and how, once a masked murderer is terrorizing the town, to stay alive. To date, the film has grossed over $173 million at the box office, spawned a self-aware genre behind it and originated a franchise that, this week, marks its fifth installment with…a movie called Scream. In between, Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000) and Scre4m (2011) kept the story fresh, sequels that saw the main characters (or at least, the ones who survived) go from high schoolers to adults, from naive victims to well-worn crime solvers determined to end the reign of the killer known as Ghostface once and for all.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Preview: The Anacrusis Has Great Artistic Direction and Loads of Potential

I’m a sucker for great four player co-op games. So much so that I play games like Vermintide 2 and Deep Rock Galactic multiple nights a week with friends. Something about the Left 4 Dead formula is incredibly fun for me. That’s why when The Anacrusis was announced, I was excited. This brand new co-op title is being made by developer Stray Bombay, helmed by ex-Valve game designer and writer Chet Faliszek—a man who, at least based on his Twitch channel, has the same love for four player co-op games as me. It’s safe to say, the vision behind The Anacrusis is solid—and it shows.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Guide to Chicago’s Twenty-First-Century Architecture

As packed with tacky tourist traps as any city, Chicago has one irreproachable draw: its architecture. After torching itself in 1871, the city snapped back in just a few years, raising glorious structures that beautified the skyline and inspired architects worldwide. Then it spent the next century, and part of this one, knocking most of them down.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: A Hero Superbly Explores Ambiguity, Uncertainty and the Inherent Flaws of Human Nature

Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi relishes in the ambiguous; or rather, it may be that he excels at exploring the most genuine aspects of our human nature, the fact that very little in life is black and white, least of all our own conscience or moral compass. A Hero, a film about a man on leave from debtor’s prison desperately trying to find a way out of his sentence, exists almost entirely in this gray area, where nothing is every quite as simple or uncomplicated as our protagonist, Rahim (Amir Jadidi) wishes it could be. With a thoughtfully layered script that allows those in his orbit to inhabit as much depth of character as he does, the film becomes a balancing act in more ways than one: Rahim nearly exhausting himself trying to keep his footing and an audience teetering between despair and triumph at every turn. Farhadi’s latest is an emotionally engaging journey through one man’s desperate attempt to right wrongs, and not always in a manner that will turn out how he anticipates.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: See For Me, with Intriguing Performances, Puts an Interesting Twist on the Home Invasion Thriller

Sophie’s blindness is certainly at the center of the film’s plot, but not in the ways we’re perhaps used to dealing with a disabled character. A close friend and fellow skier wishes she would entrust him to lead her down the slopes again using a system where he verbally guides her down hills. But she was an Olympic hopeful, and she rejects his offers repeatedly despite missing skiing tremendously. Which doesn’t mean she doesn’t require his help for other things, including getting oriented in the home of a new client (a recent divorcee, played by Laura Vandervoort) for whom she’s cat-sitting. Refusing help from the homeowner, she video-calls her friend, turns her phone around, and has him guide her through the house, including into the wine cellar, where she quickly pockets a pricey bottle that she believes the owner will never miss and that she can sell for a lot of cash. And even if she does, she’d never suspect the blind girl who’s looking after her cat.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Pedro Almodóvar Explores History, Family Bonds and More in Parallel Mothers

Although writer/director Pedro Almodóvar has had many creative partnerships over the year (mostly notably with the likes of Carmen Maura and Antonio Banderas), his now eight pairings with Penelope Cruz have borne the greatest emotional fruit, as well as shown the greatest range in both artists’ capacity to tell very specific, yet quite universal stories. Their previous works have included such notable titles as Live Flesh, All About My Mother, Volver, Julieta, and Pain and Glory. Over the 25 years they have been working together, they have produced works that have been varying degrees of funny, as well as others that have pushed the limits of high drama to stunning new heights. Their latest pairing, Parallel Mothers, falls decidedly on the dramatic side, bordering on the melodramatic (which is in no way a criticism). In fact, Almodóvar is skilled at taking what could easily be a soap opera-like setup and turning it into something believable and emotionally volatile.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Third Coast Review

Review: What Female-Driven Spy Thriller The 355 Lacks in Plot, It (Mostly) Makes Up for in Action

The legend of Agent 355 is that she was likely America’s first female spy, in operation during the American Revolution, but that she died without anybody knowing her real name. But as CIA operative Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain) reminds us, “Somebody knew her name.” And with that declaration, Mace essentially ends the origin story of a group of female spies she has assembled to fight global crime outside of the restrictive and corrupt intelligence agencies that have been running the game for, in some cases, hundreds of years. If only the film The 355 were as ambitious and filled with the same outside-the-box thinking as this rockin’ team made up of some of the finest actresses working today. All told, they include a pair of Oscar winners, another nominee, and a couple other women who just kick ass in most projects they’re a part of.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Celebrate 50 Years of the Siskel Film Center with 50/50, a Chronological Film Series

The Gene Siskel Film Center celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2022, and the downtown cinema is celebrating with a year-long film series they’re (fittingly) calling 50/50. Every Monday of the year, head down to State Street to see one film from every year of the theater’s existence, starting with 1972’s The Bitter Tears of Petra Kant, directed by Rainer Werner Fassbinder. The series will continue all year (except for holidays that land on/near a Monday, including July 4 and December 26), concluding with a film from 2021 on Monday, December 19 (to date, the Siskel has announced films through March 21—or 1983). The series presents the longest-running themed programming for the venue’s year, a calendar that recently featured a Fellini retrospective and currently includes a run of the best of Spanish auteur Pedro Almodovar’s films throughout January.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

