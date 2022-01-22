Review: Cabinet of Curiosity Sees Sea Change at Chicago Puppet Theater Fest

When it debuted in 1996, Wes Craven’s Scream, written by Kevin Williamson (who also wrote I Know What You Did Last Summer and would go on to create Dawson’s Creek), made a splash in the horror genre. It was a fresh new concept in the space, a film that leaned into its own tropes and stereotypes, in on its own jokes about the predictable nature of slasher flicks, all jump scares and twist endings. The film is so meta there’s even a character who explains to his friends (and, of course, us) the “rules” of the plot and how, once a masked murderer is terrorizing the town, to stay alive. To date, the film has grossed over $173 million at the box office, spawned a self-aware genre behind it and originated a franchise that, this week, marks its fifth installment with…a movie called Scream. In between, Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000) and Scre4m (2011) kept the story fresh, sequels that saw the main characters (or at least, the ones who survived) go from high schoolers to adults, from naive victims to well-worn crime solvers determined to end the reign of the killer known as Ghostface once and for all.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO