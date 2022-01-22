Saturday Divisional round discussion

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow popped up on the Bengals injury report ahead of the team’s AFC Championship matchup vs. the Chiefs. Per ESPN’s Ben Baby, “Bengals QB Joe Burrow (knee) and WR Tee Higgins (thumb) showed up on the injury report, but both were full participants today.”
The Baltimore Ravens ended their 2021 season on a six-game losing streak and now turn their attention to the 2022 offseason. They will have many opportunities to improve their roster over the coming months, as they have a few big needs that need to be taken care of. One position...
The Jaguars should’ve made the easy decision to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich days ago. How Byron Leftwich hasn’t already signed on a house in Jacksonville should be the biggest story in the NFL world right now. One look at his history with the Buccaneers should tell a team everything they need to know, but this is the Jags, after all.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
The transfer portal has been good for the Ohio State football program. It has been useful for other teams around the country too, including in the Big Ten. It looks like the Buckeyes might have some tougher competition next year because of one particular player in the transfer portal. It...
