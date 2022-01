January is proclaimed Naperville Community Television Channel 17 Month in honor of its 35 years of local storytelling. And what a terrific job they have done delivering timely, relevant programming. Local scientists tipped off Mayor Rybicki back in the 1980s that a technology was coming that would ask for use of city property to string its cables. He formed an advisory committee, which advised that public access should be provided when awarding a cable franchise contract. The NCTV studio opened in 1987. Fast forward to today: professional and educational with its finger on the community pulse, NCTV17 will continue to inform, connect and engage its viewers. Congratulations and thank you, NCTV17.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO