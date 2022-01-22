ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron wave hits restaurant biz

By Chris Miller
According to the Independent Restaurant Association survey of 1,200 eateries nationwide, 58 percent report revenues down at least 50 percent. The group is calling on Washington to release more restaurant rescue funds.

Tommy Cvitanovich, owner of Drago's in Metairie, wasn't surveyed, but while his sales were fine, he says other aspects of the pandemic hit his business.

"Because of supply chain issues, our food cost has gone up. A lot of things are difficult to get," he said. And thanks to the highly contagious Omicron strain of the coronavirus, Cvitanovich says he had to deal with many days of being understaffed.

"We had people out because of COVID and the quarantines," he said, remarking that he was particularly hard-hit during Christmas week. "We had 15 people out on COVID at one time, including three managers."

