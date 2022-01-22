State GOP slashes Natrona County party's delegate count

DOUGLAS — Wyoming Republican Party leaders on Saturday cut the number of Natrona County delegates from 33 to the minimum six for failing to pay dues to the statewide organization.

The move, made by the Republican State Central Committee at a meeting in Douglas, comes one day after the Natrona County GOP filed a motion asking a judge to rule in its favor in a lawsuit the group filed against the state party over a related issue.

The number of delegates a county party has is usually proportional to its population. Laramie, the most populous county, has 37 delegates. Niobrara, the least populous, has seven. Natrona, the second most populous county in Wyoming, now has six delegates.

At the state convention, which occurs every even numbered year, delegates vote on bylaws and platforms of the party as well as resolutions and the election of national committeeman and committeewoman.

“It absolutely hurts our representation at the state convention,” said Kevin Taheri, chairman of the Natrona County Republican Party.

County parties were not required to pay their dues until the state party changed its bylaws in 2020, starting Natrona and the Wyoming GOP down this path.

Attorneys for the Natrona County Republicans have alleged the state party improperly adopted a number of bylaw changes at its summer 2020 state convention. Natrona County GOP leaders speculated at the time the move was part of an effort to give more power to hard-line conservatives.

The Cheyenne law firm representing Natrona County, Hirst and Applegate, has alleged the Wyoming Republican Party violated its bylaws based on how it tabulated the votes, nullifying the changes in the process.

This lawsuit is ongoing, and lawyers for the Natrona County Republican Party filed a motion Friday for a judge to rule on the matter in their favor.

It remains unclear how the results of that motion will affect the number of delegates Natrona County gets.

The total amount that the Natrona County GOP owes to the state party is between $24,000 and $30,000, according to multiple members of the Natrona County Central Committee.

Part of the reason Natrona has not paid its dues is because of an inability and unwillingness to raise money during the COVID-19 pandemic, and because the county party does not agree with how the state GOP is being run, said Kim Walker, the Natrona County GOP state committeewoman.

Observers say the state GOP has moved farther to the right in recent years, causing a fissure between the Natrona County and statewide party.

If the county party decided to pay its dues in full, the state central committee would hold a vote to decide whether it would get back its full number of delegates, Dave Holland, vice chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party, said Saturday.

“If they paid their dues, we would love them dearly,”

But Walker said paying dues in full at this point, “would wipe us out.”

The Laramie County GOP was another hold out in paying dues, but that group eventually forked over the money. Why the resistance for a time? “The central committee had some hesitation” over how the state party was being run, said Dani Olson, the Laramie County GOP chairman.

As a whole, the state GOP has 323 delegates now that Natrona County’s number was reduced by 27.