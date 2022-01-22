ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

State GOP slashes Natrona County party's delegate count

By Victoria Eavis 307-266-0592,
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wbz3x_0dt9aAwJ00

DOUGLAS — Wyoming Republican Party leaders on Saturday cut the number of Natrona County delegates from 33 to the minimum six for failing to pay dues to the statewide organization.

The move, made by the Republican State Central Committee at a meeting in Douglas, comes one day after the Natrona County GOP filed a motion asking a judge to rule in its favor in a lawsuit the group filed against the state party over a related issue.

The number of delegates a county party has is usually proportional to its population. Laramie, the most populous county, has 37 delegates. Niobrara, the least populous, has seven. Natrona, the second most populous county in Wyoming, now has six delegates.

At the state convention, which occurs every even numbered year, delegates vote on bylaws and platforms of the party as well as resolutions and the election of national committeeman and committeewoman.

“It absolutely hurts our representation at the state convention,” said Kevin Taheri, chairman of the Natrona County Republican Party.

County parties were not required to pay their dues until the state party changed its bylaws in 2020, starting Natrona and the Wyoming GOP down this path.

Attorneys for the Natrona County Republicans have alleged the state party improperly adopted a number of bylaw changes at its summer 2020 state convention. Natrona County GOP leaders speculated at the time the move was part of an effort to give more power to hard-line conservatives.

The Cheyenne law firm representing Natrona County, Hirst and Applegate, has alleged the Wyoming Republican Party violated its bylaws based on how it tabulated the votes, nullifying the changes in the process.

This lawsuit is ongoing, and lawyers for the Natrona County Republican Party filed a motion Friday for a judge to rule on the matter in their favor.

It remains unclear how the results of that motion will affect the number of delegates Natrona County gets.

The total amount that the Natrona County GOP owes to the state party is between $24,000 and $30,000, according to multiple members of the Natrona County Central Committee.

Part of the reason Natrona has not paid its dues is because of an inability and unwillingness to raise money during the COVID-19 pandemic, and because the county party does not agree with how the state GOP is being run, said Kim Walker, the Natrona County GOP state committeewoman.

Observers say the state GOP has moved farther to the right in recent years, causing a fissure between the Natrona County and statewide party.

If the county party decided to pay its dues in full, the state central committee would hold a vote to decide whether it would get back its full number of delegates, Dave Holland, vice chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party, said Saturday.

“If they paid their dues, we would love them dearly,”

But Walker said paying dues in full at this point, “would wipe us out.”

The Laramie County GOP was another hold out in paying dues, but that group eventually forked over the money. Why the resistance for a time? “The central committee had some hesitation” over how the state party was being run, said Dani Olson, the Laramie County GOP chairman.

As a whole, the state GOP has 323 delegates now that Natrona County’s number was reduced by 27.

Comments / 1

Related
Wyoming News

Gov. Gordon appoints new state superintendent

(The Center Square) – Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday appointed Brian Schroeder to be the next superintendent in charge of overseeing Wyoming's public school system. Schroeder replaces Jillian Balow, who resigned on Jan. 16 to take a similar position with the Virginia Department of Education. Schroeder will serve as the superintendent of public instruction for the remainder of Balow’s tenure, which is slated to end in January 2023. “Brian demonstrated...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Candidate for governor announces plan for Wyoming

CHEYENNE – Second-time Wyoming governor candidate Rex Rammell made an appearance in Cheyenne on Thursday to reveal his plan for the state, which he said is centered on natural resource sovereignty and education reform. He announced his campaign to run against Gov. Mark Gordon in the 2022 Republican primary last March, making this the veterinarian's sixth run for a high-profile political office since 2008. Every campaign in Idaho and Wyoming has been unsuccessful thus far, including the previous gubernatorial election and the race for the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

House speaker asks Zwonitzer to respond to allegations in writing

Wyoming’s Speaker of the House has asked that a fellow legislator respond in writing to allegations that he does not live in the district he was elected to represent. On Friday, House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, said in a public statement that he received a complaint from the Secretary of State’s office initially filed with that office by the Wyoming Republican Party, requesting attention regarding allegations that the residence of Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, “may render him unqualified to serve the remainder of his term.” ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Gov. Mark Gordon appoints Brian Schroeder as state schools superintendent

Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday appointed the head of a private Christian school in Cody to serve as Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Brian Schroeder, who oversees the Veritas Academy, will serve out the remainder of the superintendent’s term, which ends in January 2023. He replaces Jillian Balow, who resigned earlier this month to take the same post in Virginia. Schroeder’s appointment capped a dramatic day that saw a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natrona County, WY
Government
County
Natrona County, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Douglas, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Douglas, WY
Wyoming News

Committee moves forward with statewide redistricting map that adds three lawmakers

The Wyoming legislative committee tasked with redistricting has voted to move forward with a statewide map following months of debate, a litany of meetings and a fair share of controversies. But even after all that, the work isn’t over. The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee voted Thursday in favor of a map that would increase the total number of state lawmakers to 93 by adding two House districts and one Senate district. There are currently 60 representatives and 30 senators in the Legislature. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Complaint about Zwonitzer forwarded to Speaker of the House

CHEYENNE – A complaint alleging that a longstanding Wyoming legislator does not reside in his district has been forwarded to the Speaker of the House for further investigation. The Wyoming Secretary of State’s office passed the complaint on to the Legislature just days after it was made by the Wyoming Republican Party. On Tuesday, the Central Committee of the Wyoming Republican Party filed the complaint with the Secretary of State’s office, asking for an investigation into whether Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, lives in House District...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Active COVID cases up 441 in Wyoming on Friday

CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 441 on Friday. The Wyoming Department of Health said it received 1,088 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with 309 reports of new probable cases. At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 956, leaving the state with 5,440 active cases. ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

New complaint narrows scope of COVID-19 mandate lawsuit

A revised complaint in the wide-reaching federal lawsuit seeking to overturn executive and public health orders related to COVID-19 in Wyoming has narrowed the suit’s scope — and left off its most well-known plaintiff. Thursday’s updated lawsuit comes after U.S. District Judge Nancy Freudenthal ruled that the initial 128-page complaint failed to state a succinct cause of action and did not follow federal filing rules. As in the first complaint,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Holland
Wyoming News

GOP senators urge EPA to reconsider denial of small refinery exemptions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., joined her Republican colleagues in a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Reagan to reconsider its proposed blanket denial of small refinery exemptions under the Renewable Fuel Standard program. “We are puzzled by the action EPA took in these proposals, including the unprecedented and drastic step to propose a blanket denial of all 65 outstanding small refinery hardship petitions at a time of increasing gasoline prices and several small refinery closures around the nation,” the senators wrote....
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Leaders say nuclear will save Kemmerer. Residents aren't convinced.

Roaming Kemmerer, asking people about the planned nuclear reactor, I expected excitement. Or trepidation. Or anger. Apathy wasn't on the list. “We don’t really talk about it,” a retired miner told me as his fellow retirees — former coal miners and quarry workers and power plant operators — heckled one another around a senior center pool table. ...
KEMMERER, WY
Wyoming News

Active Wyoming coronavirus cases rise by more than 1,000 Thursday

CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming neared the 5,000 mark again Thursday, rising by 1,009. The Wyoming Department of Health said it received reports of 1,771 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, along with 268 new reports of probable cases. At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,030, leaving the state with 4,999 active cases. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Delegate Count#Gop#The State Party
Wyoming News

Wyoming senators applaud withdrawal of overreaching vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., applaud the decision by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to withdraw the overreaching vaccine mandate on small businesses across Wyoming. “It’s about time the Biden administration officially withdrew its overreaching OSHA vaccine mandate on private businesses. As the Supreme Court recently ruled, this mandate is unconstitutional. Thousands of Wyoming workers can now make their own health care decisions without the fear of losing their job,” Barrasso said in a news release. “Now...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Game and Fish Commission directs dollars toward mule deer

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission this week approved $452,400 for 10 Mule Deer Initiative projects to enhance habitat for mule deer and support the ungulate’s migrations. Commission dollars will be matched $3 to $1 by other sources, amounting to a total of $1.79 million going to on-the-ground projects. The projects are anticipated to enhance 3 million acres and benefit seven herd units that make up 25% of the state’s mule deer population. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

United Way of Laramie County announces 2022 Board of Directors

CHEYENNE – United Way of Laramie County recently announced its 2022 Board of Directors. New board officers for 2022 are: President, Aaron Courtney, Branch President, Jonah Bank of WyomingVice President, Dustin Woodhouse, Director of Product Support, Wyoming Machinery CompanySecretary, Robert Koehler, retiredTreasurer, Lyndsay Orr, CPA, Accounting Manager, Wyoming Business Council Other returning board members are...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
587
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy