ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ following four-car crash in Los Angeles

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2QNW_0dt9a8G600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yn3Qe_0dt9a8G600
One person was injured in a crash in the Pacific Palisades that is believed to involve actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Jan. 21, 2022. (Karen Gurr)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesman said Arnold Schwarzenegger was fine after being involved in a car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

Don’t approach lab monkey missing after crash, people told

The 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in Friday’s wreck in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

A woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head, police said in a statement.

The statement from the LAPD said neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision, but did not mention the cause of the crash.

How the next COVID variant may emerge

Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene, spokesman Daniel Ketchell said Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘As a team:’ Richmond Heights officers honored for tracking down Officer Bartek’s carjacked vehicle

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland police union honored the Richmond Heights officers credited in tracking down Officer Shane Bartek’s stolen vehicle after he was carjacked and killed on New Year’s Eve. On Friday morning, the union presented plaques to the officers who carried out the manhunt which led to the arrest of 28-year-old […]
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Brentwood, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Pacific Palisades, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Somebody could have gotten killed’: Police searching for driver who rammed two Euclid cop cars

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team obtained dash camera video which shows a driver, who was desperate to get away from police, ramming two cruisers early Thursday morning on East 222nd Street.  “Somebody could have gotten killed,” said Euclid Police Captain Jeff Cutwright. Cutwright said the incident happened around 6:50 a.m., after an […]
EUCLID, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Woman injured in Elyria fire

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Fire Department is investigating a fire that injured a woman early Friday morning. Firefighters responded to a home in the 800 block of Allen St. around 12:30 a.m. Firefighters reported heavy fire conditions on the second floor. They fought the flames and got the fire under control within 20 […]
ELYRIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ap#Gmc Yukon#Lapd#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland Heights residents warned against using blue mailboxes amid theft reports

**Watch our I-Team report on mail thefts in the above video** CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Heights police are warning residents against dropping off their outgoing mail in the city’s blue mailboxes for the time being. Police say they’ve received reports of thieves using stolen postal box keys to steal the mail inside. Investigators […]
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy