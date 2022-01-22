ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Trio arrested for robbing man who cashed an $1,800 check

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Three men from southwest Louisiana are in custody in north Louisiana accused of robbing a man who had just cashed an $1,800 check.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s detectives said the suspects, all from Lake Charles, Louisiana, agreed to give the man — who is from Sulphur — a ride on Wednesday to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center in Minden to retrieve a stimulus check that was mailed there after his release from the facility. On Thursday, the victim told detectives they drove around Bossier City looking for somewhere to cash the check. After doing so, he agreed to pay $200, plus travel expenses to the trio, but things went south, the victim said.

After stopping at a McDonald’s restaurant and convenience store, the victim said he put the remaining cash in his front pocket and the men assaulted him, using a knife to cut his pants. The victim said after they got the money from him, they kicked him out of the car and took his shoes.

The victim walked to a nearby church and called police.

Sheriff’s deputies later found the car and arrested three men — Chrewshad Thomas, 32, Ryan Tyrone, 43, and Billie Wilson, 37 — on one count of armed robbery, two counts of Schedule II drug possession and one count of Schedule 1 drug possession. They’re being held at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. It was unknown if any of them has an attorney who could speak for them.

The stolen cash, $1,480, was recovered and will be returned to the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

