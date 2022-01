The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's wrestling team will return to SoCon action at Gardner-Webb and Campbell this weekend. The Mocs begin the weekend on Friday, Jan. 28 at Gardner-Webb at 7 p.m. and then will travel to Campbell on Sunday, the 30th, for an afternoon dual at 1 p.m. Fans can follow both matches on ESPN+ and with TrackWrestling.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO