Environment

Slick roads expected overnight as a batch of fluffy snow moves through

By Sam Kuffel
CBS 58
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first round of snow wrapped up early this morning, and we were treated with some sunshine through the afternoon! Clouds will increase through the evening ahead of the next low pressure system that'll track through Iowa and into Illinois overnight. The swath of heaviest snow (3-5") with this...

cbs58.com

WDBJ7.com

Snow continues this evening with slick roads possible tonight

Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Saturday morning. AFTERNOON UPDATE: Snow showers are already underway for many areas this afternoon. Given slightly warmer temperatures to the south and east, as precipitation spreads across the region from west to east, some may see the event begin as light rain, but quickly turn over to all snow mid to late Friday afternoon. Snow is expected to continue through the evening and end shortly after midnight. The West Virginia mountains may still see lingering snow showers at times even into Saturday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
bladenonline.com

Snow Expected Overnight In Bladen County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Bladen County beginning at 1 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Saturday. The forecast calls for around one inch of snow expected. This is the third consecutive weekend that Bladen County has been placed under a weather alert. Friday’s forecast...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WOWK 13 News

Snow Friday: Not much, but roads still can be very slick

(WOWK) — Snow amounts from the next cold front and snow storm are expected to be light in the WOWK-TV viewing area but that doesn’t mean roads won’t be slick at times. Some light snow falls from Ohio into West Virginia and northeast Kentucky with light amounts by Friday morning but roads could be slick […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WRBI Radio

Snow leads to school closings, slick roads

SOUTHEASTERN IN — Snow that fell overnight into the early morning forced several area schools to call off classes on Friday. There were reports of slide-offs throughout the area, particularly along I-74 at the Franklin/Decatur County line. Highway crews were out treating snow-covered and slippery roads all over Southeastern...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WTOV 9

Overnight snow blankets Ohio Valley roads

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An overnight snow covered the roads in the Ohio Valley. As a result, many schools were closed and the morning commute was a battle for some. Our cameras caught one car that had slid off the road along Route 7 between Rayland and Dillonvale. And...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTAJ

Scattered snow showers will move through today

This morning there will be scattered snow showers with temperatures in the 20s. Today we will have a rather cloudy day with snow showers. Another quick clipper system will be moving through. Some locations could pick up a dusting to an inch. In the Laurel Highlands there could be a few inches. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Somerset County until 11:00 PM. Winds will be from the north and will be light. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight temperatures will tumble into the single digits thanks to a clearing sky. Tonight winds will pick up from the north. Some locations will feel a wind chill between 10 to 15 degrees below zero. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Elk and Cameron counties beginning at midnight until 11:00 AM Saturday. If you have to be outdoors, bundle up.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WSAZ

Overnight snowfall creates slick conditions on roadways

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Light snow is accumulating this morning across our region. The snow started falling in Huntington just before midnight. Metro 911 in Kanawha County is asking for anyone driving this morning to slow down and allow for extra travel time. This is because the light snow accumulations and freezing temperatures are making the roadways slick. Road crews are out attempting to clear the roads, but drivers should use caution on their morning commute.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WHIO Dayton

Roads slick in spots as snow showers linger into late afternoon, evening

TODAY: We’ll see cloudy skies through the evening with flurries and snow showers ending to the south early, prompting some slick roads in some parts of the region. Clouds will decrease overnight and temperatures will drop to the lower single digits. Some spots north may fall below zero. The wind chills will be even colder and could feel like -5 to -10.
ENVIRONMENT

