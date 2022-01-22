Slick roads expected overnight as a batch of fluffy snow moves through

This morning there will be scattered snow showers with temperatures in the 20s. Today we will have a rather cloudy day with snow showers. Another quick clipper system will be moving through. Some locations could pick up a dusting to an inch. In the Laurel Highlands there could be a few inches. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Somerset County until 11:00 PM. Winds will be from the north and will be light. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight temperatures will tumble into the single digits thanks to a clearing sky. Tonight winds will pick up from the north. Some locations will feel a wind chill between 10 to 15 degrees below zero. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Elk and Cameron counties beginning at midnight until 11:00 AM Saturday. If you have to be outdoors, bundle up.

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO