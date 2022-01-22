ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap Recipe: Hail Caesar & This Tasty Chicken Wrap Recipe

By 1479 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Caesar salad and chicken is a classic combination. Stuff it inside of a tortilla with a creamy dressing and you have a tasty, filling chicken Caesar salad wrap. This easy wrap recipe would make a quick, light dinner or hearty lunch. If you don't want to mix all the ingredients together,...

30seconds.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Kitchn

This Recipe Forever Changed the Way I Make Grilled Cheese

Adriana Adarme’s blog, A Cozy Kitchen, is a longtime favorite of mine. Adriana is the queen of approachable cooking, and I’ve turned to her site countless times over the years for inspiration and guidance. Plus, she has great taste in music and one very adorable pup. In my...
RECIPES
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
b975.com

Tom Cruise’s (to die for) Spaghetti Recipe

How do you like your pasta? Tom Cruise makes his with bacon and eggs!. What does the self-proclaimed “King of Carbonara” put in his secret recipe?. 1/2 inch olive oil (for frying pan) In a frying pan, combine 1/2 inch of olive oil, 2 cloves of minced garlic,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Salad#Caesar Salad#Chicken Breast#Advertising#Food Drink#American#Parmesan#Mobile Inc#Amazon Com
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Sausage

Whether you prefer links of breakfast sausage alongside your scrambled eggs in the morning or a bratwurst on the grill, andouille sausage alongside your favorite New Orleans eats or Italian sausage alongside your best pasta dish, one thing's for sure — there are a lot of different ways to chow down on some tasty sausages. In fact, according to AllRecipes, there are more than 200 different varieties of sausage in the United States alone. However, for most varieties, the same standard cooking methods and tips and tricks apply (so long as you're cooking your sausages in links, that is); and, while you might think that cooking sausage is easy, there are actually quite a few ways you might be messing up the process. To help you cook up the best batch of sausages of your life, we've gathered the top 13 mistakes everyone makes when cooking sausage, and what you need to do instead.
FOOD & DRINKS
geekspin

McDonald’s now offers a spicy and meaty ice cream

McDonald’s dessert lineup has just gotten quirkier. According to Chew Boom, McDonald’s Thailand has recently added Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream to its menu. Available through April 5th at participating McDonald’s restaurants across Thailand, the unique frozen treat features the fast-food giant’s signature vanilla soft serve topped with chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss. The eccentric flavor combination reportedly allots for “a rich, spicy, and meaty” ice cream experience that customers will want to try again.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason Ranch Dressing Tastes Better In Restaurants

It's fair to say that ranch dressing has transcended its original purpose. We incorporate it (or its flavor) in everything from salads to macaroni and cheese. We dip our vegetables and chicken wings into it and even drizzle it on our pizza. The New York Times points out that ranch is the official American dressing.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

This Sleeper Ina Garten Recipe Is My Favorite Weekday Lunch

I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. Every single recipe I make of hers is delicious! And while some of them (like her chocolate cake) are super popular and well-known, others remain sleeper hits — and these under-the-radar recipes are some of my favorites. Case in point? The cauliflower toast from Ina’s cookbook Cook Like a Pro.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Magic Vanilla Cake Recipe: Add Some Magic to Your Life With This Easy Cake Recipe

The magic of this vanilla magic cake recipe is that it separates into two layers from one batter. Some of my family thought it tasted like bread pudding, some said egg custard and others thought the top layer was like a sponge cake. You can't go wrong with any of those. We did think it needed a sauce of some kind, so consider serving it with bourbon butterscotch sauce, maple caramel sauce or a fruit sauce like raspberry, blueberry or lemon curd.
RECIPES
selmasun.com

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Southern Chicken and Dumplings

I’m not sure what it is about a big ol’ pot of chicken and dumplings, but sometimes there’s just nothing that fills your stomach and warms your soul quite like it. It’s got to be one of my favorite comfort foods. And while there are plenty of shortcuts out there (and y’all know I love a shortcut), sometimes you want the old-school, authentic favorite. This is that recipe. Though I do offer up a few shortcuts in the post, I just can’t help myself.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Tastes So Good

While ice cream in fast food establishments can often be overlooked, it can equally be the reason for someone's visit. Fast food favorite ice creams like the Chocolate Dipped Cone from Dairy Queen, the Wicked Strawberry Cone from Rally's, and the Vanilla Waffle Cone from Culver's, are proof of just how beloved ice cream is. And while McDonald's ice cream may not get top billing, it certainly is an ice-cold delicacy that many care about.
RESTAURANTS
Simplemost

Oreo Is Debuting Rich New Flavor For Its 110th Birthday

Oreo is celebrating its 110th birthday this year, and the brand is giving us a gift to celebrate. How kind!. Nothing says “Happy Birthday” like a big chocolate cake, so Oreo has combined its flavors with that festive dessert to create Oreo Chocolate Confetti Cake cookies. The new cookies are the first limited-edition Oreo to feature rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie. The creme filling features two layers: the signature creme filled with sprinkles, plus a rich chocolate cake-flavored creme.
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Reheat Pizza So It Tastes Fresh From the Oven

Pizza is delicious every which way: fresh out of the oven or even cold the next day! However, if you have a few leftover slices and 15 minutes to spare, check out these tips on how to reheat pizza (homemade or takeout!). You'll bring back all that hot and cheesy deliciousness that made your slice gooey and glorious in the first place.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

This Is Our Highest-Rated Recipe of All Time

Here at Taste of Home, we know a thing or two about good food. While we get sent thousands of recipe submissions a year by folks, there are some recipes that we can devour again and again. We’re talking our most-loved, highest-rated recipes. But there can only be one that rises to the #1 spot.
RECIPES
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy