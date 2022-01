As we get closer and closer to the release of the upcoming ‘Doctor Strange and the Mulitiverse of Madness’ we have been hearing more and more rumors, some sounding credible and some sounding way out there. There have been rumors about Ben Affleck being contacted to play a multiverse Daredevil. There have been rumors about Tom Cruise playing another Iron Man in the upcoming movie. Now we have a rumor coming from the Illuminerdi saying that John Krasinski will be playing Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic in the film.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO