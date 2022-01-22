American Airlines flight bound for London turns around mid-flight over mask rule compliance | Latest Headlines

It has taken almost three weeks to get here, but the B-52 is finally in Oklahoma City.The airplane made its way from Arizona to the Boeing facility in OKC.It’s set to become the prototype for all B-52s for the next 30 years. A Purcell man was shocked to see the B-52 come to town. He knows the plane very well – perhaps better than anyone.>> RELATED: Decommissioned B-52 bomber makes its way to OKC to serve as prototype for fleet upgradesThe 40-year-old bomber was parked on a side road in Purcell. “When I was driving by, it was, ‘Oh, wow! A B-52! I know that airplane,’” said Jack Hood, an Air Force veteran who worked on the Damage Inc. II airplane.Hood hasn’t seen the plane he worked on since 1980 – until he randomly spotted it in Purcell. The veteran showed his grandkids the exact B-52 he worked on during his service. “It was quite a surprise when I came down the road and saw that nose sticking there. I thought, ‘Oh man, it was exciting to see it!'” he said. “I was taken my granddaughter around to every panel that we had equipment under. I said, ‘Oh, here’s where this is’ and ‘Oh, this is where the antennas were.'”>> RELATED: 22-year Air Force veteran working as civilian at Tinker Air Force BaseThe 150,000-pound aircraft will be the prototype to upgrade the entire B-52 fleet over the next 30 years. A push to revamp rather than build a new aircraft. Hood said he’s grateful to see a familiar face once more.“It was like an old friend I helped keep in the air,” he said. “This is one of those old birds and it brings back all those memories.”

PURCELL, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO