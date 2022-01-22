ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Tennis Defeats Brown for Second Straight Win

By Gabriel Julien
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 6 days ago
Syracuse claimed their second straight victory as they defeated the Brown Bears to go to 2-0 on the season. The Orange had another strong overall showing at the Drumlins Country Club in Syracuse as they won the match 5-2, only dropping two single matches and one doubles match on the day.

Syracuse came out with the first point of the day when they took the doubles matches 2-1 against the Bears. Freshmen Shiori Ito and Miyuka Kimoto were the first match win of the day for Syracuse as they defeated their opponents 6-3 in doubles. After Syracuse fell in the second doubles match, it was up to the sophomore pairing of Ines Fonte and Viktoriya Kanapatskaya to get the point for the Orange. They were able to pull out the win in a grueling 6-3 match.

Freshman Shiori Ito had a strong showing, dropping the first set of the match but then taking the next two sets in dominant fashion, winning 6-0 in the final set of the match to claim the victory.

“The margins are so small, so when you have those tough moments, it’s being kind to yourself and reset,” Coach Younes Limam said about how Ito did not look discouraged during the entirety of the time she was losing during the first set.

Senior Sofya Treshcheva forfeited her match, accounting for one of the points for Brown. Coach Limam said that Treshcheva had been feeling pain in her arm and didn’t want to put too much pressure on it, especially with another match the following day.

Syracuse returns to Drumlins tomorrow against Penn State at 11 a.m. at Drumlins. Penn State is 1-1 in 2022 and are coming off a strong 5-2 victory against West Virginia.

AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

