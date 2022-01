Despite a midweek win, Saint-Etienne’s struggles still mean the club is in a historically poor position. As things stand, Les Verts average a paltry .68 points per game in Ligue 1. That number actually jumped following the club’s most recent result. A 1-0 win over Angers ended an eight-game losing skid in the league. Currently, Saint-Etienne is on pace to finish the Ligue 1 season with just 26 points. That just about guarantees relegation.

