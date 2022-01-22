ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

An NYPD officer was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting while responding to a domestic incident

By Mark Morales, CNN
KOMU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne New York police officer is dead and another is in critical condition after a suspect in a domestic disturbance opened fire Friday evening inside a Harlem apartment, authorities said. Police identified the slain officer as Jason Rivera, and the New York Police Department (NYPD) said on Twitter it...

www.komu.com

KOMU

Police: Three deaths in Houston thought to be murder-suicide

HOUSTON, Mo. (AP) — Police in Houston, Missouri, say three people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide. The bodies were found Thursday evening at a home in Houston. KYTV reports police believe 66-year-old Gregory Pardun died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting 57-year-old Deborah German and a 16-year-old male.
HOUSTON, MO
CBS DFW

Justice Department, DEA, Dallas Police Arrest 20 Drug Dealers In ‘Operation Shut Down Corner’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Twenty alleged drug dealers and dozens of others have been arrested and charged in what the U.S. Attorney’s Office is calling “Operation Shut Down Corner”. The operation – which involved more than 150 agents and officers from the North Texas OCEDTF Strike Force – focused on Hamilton Park, a north Dallas neighborhood that has been plagued by crime driven by a violent gang known as the Hamilton Park Posse. During the investigation, DEA agents and their law enforcement partners seized 37 guns, 220 pounds of drugs (including cocaine, fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills, methamphetamine, and marijuana), and more than $400,000 in...
DALLAS, TX
Public Safety

