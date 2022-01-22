ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine man killed when snowmobile crashes into trees

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

HARRISON, Maine (AP) — A man was killed Saturday when the snowmobile he was operating veered off the trail and into some trees in Harrison, wardens said.

Daniel Hammond, 46, of Naples, was initially conscious after the crash but succumbed to his injuries at the scene, wardens said.

Hammond, who was wearing a helmet, was riding with a group of friends.

His body was transported to Halls funeral Home in Casco to be examined, and the crash remains under investigation, wardens said.

