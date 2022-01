Ten-year-old Reese Lyon says people should consider donating to her youth club's canned fruit drive because, well, it's good to help others. "We are collecting all of it for people need," said Reese, of Hoffman Estates. She and her younger sister Paige, 8, are members of the Eco Buds 4-H Club, which is starting a canned fruit drive Saturday to benefit local township food pantries.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO