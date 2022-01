MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Colder air is once again filling in across the region after a cold front passed through yesterday. High temperatures today will top off in the middle and upper teens, well below our seasonal averages. Overnight lows tonight will dip below zero once again. After that, a gradual warming trend is expected through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the 20s during the weekend and 30s by the early part of next week.

MADISON, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO