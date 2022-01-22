ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jonathan Drouin, Ty Smith Placed On Injured Reserve

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens are both in action tonight, taking on two of the league’s powerhouses in Carolina and Colorado respectively. Those would be difficult matches even at full strength for the two rebuilding clubs, but neither one will be. The Devils have placed Ty...

www.prohockeyrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin Out Indefinitely

The Montreal Canadiens traveled back to Quebec yesterday after a thrashing at the hands of the Minnesota Wild. Their 8-2 loss on Monday night was the ugliest in a long list of bad games during the first half of the 2021-22 season. That game was the second consecutive one that...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Notes: Stars, Ducks, Golden Knights, Devils

Dallas Stars digital manager Kyle Shohara reports from team practice that defenseman John Klingberg and center Radek Faksa took the ice today after missing time with an upper-body injury and non-COVID-related illness, respectively. Klingberg missed the team’s last game, a 5-1 win against the New Jersey Devils, while Faksa missed that game and the night prior against the Philadelphia Flyers. Both would be huge returns to the Stars lineup, especially Klingberg. With the Swedish defenseman reportedly requesting a trade out of Dallas, every game (and every good play) matters for Dallas to recoup as much value as possible if a trade occurs.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Drouin
Person
Colton White
Person
Nick Suzuki
Person
Jeff Petry
bleachernation.com

Blackhawks Place Jonathan Toews in Concussion Protocol

After an 8-5 wild win over the Detroit Red Wings, the Blackhawks had seemingly gained some confidence in a big win over a rival, looking to take that momentum into tonight’s game against the vaunted Colorado Avalanche. That was until this afternoon when the team placed Captain Jonathan Toews into concussion protocol.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Trade Rumors: Chiarot, Oilers, Coyotes, DeBrusk

While the Marc-Andre Fleury-Washington Capitals connection was the highlight of the most recent “32 Thoughts” column from Sportnset’s Elliotte Friedman, the insider had plenty else to say about the burgeoning trade market. Though just a small note, the inclusion most likely to come to fruition is Friedman’s report that several teams are pursuing Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot. Chiarot’s name has been out there among trade candidate all season and it isn’t going away. As the top impending free agent on the NHL’s worst team, Chiarot is a near lock to be dealt. Friedman reports that the Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers, and St. Louis Blues are among the teams confirmed to have interest in Chiarot, but Friedman also keys in on another possibility: the Toronto Maple Leafs. The rumblings out of Toronto suggest that the Leafs are targeting a defenseman at the trade deadline and they may very well need one to escape the ultra-competitive Atlantic Division. Friedman notes that the club kicked the tires on Chiarot when he was a free agent and could be a top contender to land him this time around.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Jersey Devils#Ir#Calder Trophy#Tva Sports
prohockeyrumors.com

Taxi Squad Shuffle: 01/26/22

Five games are on the NHL schedule this morning, including a battle between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche, two teams who consider themselves Stanley Cup contenders. The Bruins will have to try and slow down a freight train, though, as the Avalanche have won seven in a row and haven’t lost in regulation in their last 13. As they and others prepare for action, we’ll keep track of the minor league and taxi squad shuffling.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kyle Palmieri Removed From Injured Reserve

The New York Islanders tweeted Thursday night that the team removed forward right wing Kyle Palmieri from injured reserve, replacing him with center Austin Czarnik, who lands on the list with an upper-body injury retroactive to January 22nd. Palmieri’s last game was over a month ago, leaving December 16th’s game...
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Edmonton Oilers Place Tyson Barrie On IR, Activate Zach Hyman From Protocol

The Edmonton Oilers announced a flurry of roster moves Thursday night. Left wing Zach Hyman has come off COVID protocol, defenseman Tyson Barrie lands on injured reserve, defenseman William Lagesson comes to the active roster to replace him, and goalie Olivier Rodrigue comes up from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors to the team’s taxi squad.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
prohockeyrumors.com

Evander Kane Expected To Sign With Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are expected to sign Evander Kane to a one-year contract, following the conclusion of the NHL’s latest investigation. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the free agent forward will now earn a prorated league minimum salary of $750K, plus a signing bonus of $625K. It will also include a full no-movement clause. Because the deal is being signed partway through the season, Kane’s cap hit will be just over $2.1MM and he will earn a total of $970K.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Colton Sceviour Placed On Waivers

The Edmonton Oilers had to clear a roster spot for Evander Kane, who is expected to play tomorrow night against the Montreal Canadiens, so Colton Sceviour is the odd man out. Sceviour has been placed on waivers today by the team, while William Lagesson was also assigned to the taxi squad.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Capitals Looking Into Marc-Andre Fleury

While the Capitals are quite comfortably in a playoff spot (13 points ahead of Detroit for the final Wild Card slot), they’re also within striking distance of first in the Metropolitan as they were five points out of first heading into tonight’s games. They’ve managed to accomplish this on the backs of Alex Ovechkin and one of the strongest offensive groups in the league even with goaltending that has been near the middle of the pack.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy