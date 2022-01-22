ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Attorney General’s Office Investigating Death Of Man In Custody At Centreville State Police Barrack

By Jennifer Donatelli
 6 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s office is investigating a death of a man held in custody at the Maryland State Police barrack in Centreville Friday.

State Police troopers arrested a man just after 7:30 p.m. Friday on Route 301 near Millington for allegedly possessing a controlled substance and took him to the Centreville barrack, police said.

He was conscious and answered questions at the time of the arrest, police said. His identity was not released.

About two hours after arriving at the barrack, the man, who was in a cell, began to exhibit unspecified signs of distress and became unresponsive, police said.

Troopers rendered aid and notified paramedics, who took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 11:45 p.m, police said.

The Attorney General’s office’s Independent Investigations Division, in conjunction with the state police, is charged with conducting criminal investigations of all officer-involved fatalities after the Maryland General Assembly passed a law during the 2021 session.

State police protocol for cases involving any of their personnel specifies using investigators from different regions of the state. State police also will conduct a comprehensive inquiry to determine if any of the personnel involved in the investigation have a conflict of interest.

There is camera footage of some parts of the incident, police said. The division generally releases camera footage within 14 days of the incident, but it can take longer if the investigators need more time to interview witnesses, if there are technical delays caused by needing to redact the identities of the witnesses or to allow family members to see the video before it is released to the public.

