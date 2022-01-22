ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Slow start dooms Parker in Big Eight girls basketball

By Gazette staff
 6 days ago

JANESVILLE

A rough start ended any hopes of the Janesville Parker girls basketball team ending its 11-game losing streak Saturday.

Madison Memorial held the Vikings to seven points in the first half on its way to a 61-29 Big Eight Conference victory.

Parker (1-15, 1-10) played even with the Spartans through the second half but could not overcome its poor-shooting first half.

“The score might not indicate as much, but we played much better this time against Memorial than we did the first time we played them,” Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell said.

“And what I like most about our team right now is that despite the losing streak, the girls are still playing with a lot of energy and heart. Their attitudes have been great.”

Addison Miller had 13 points to lead Parker and Alyssa Ayers added 10.

Parker will travel to Delavan-Darien on Tuesday for a nonconference game.

MEMORIAL 61, PARKER 29

Memorial (61)—Rogers 1-0-2; Harden 1-0-2; Rauwolf 2-0-5; D. Weier 3-0-7; Myers 4-2-10; Worman 3-2-8; Mahone 2-0-6; Morgan 2-0-5; Sparks 3-3-9; Healy 1-0-3; Meyer 1-0-2; A. Weier 0-2-2. Totals: 23-9-61.

Parker (29)—Ayers 1-8-10; Simmons 1-0-2; Ahrens-Egger 1-2-4; Miller 5-2-13. Totals: 8-12-29.

Halftime—Memorial 32, Parker 7. Three-point goals—Memorial 6 (Mahone 2, Rauwolf, Healy, Morgan, D. Weier), Parker 1 (Miller). Free throws missed—Memorial 6, Parker 7. Total fouls—Memorial 17, Parker 14.

UW-Whitewater women's basketball: Taylor leads Warhawks to double-overtime victory

WHITEWATER After Johanna Taylor delivered the go-ahead boom, a couple of former Whippets finished the job for the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team Wednesday night. Taylor’s jump shot with 51 seconds remaining in the second overtime put the Warhawks ahead to stay, and two free throws each from Whitewater High School products Kacie Carollo and Rebekah Schumacher iced a 74-69 victory over UW-Stevens Point in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game. ...
WHITEWATER, WI
Knights fall to Craig under new coach

BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial basketball team made a change at the top last week. Their first game under head coach Dakota Lindsay ended in a heartbreaking fashion with a 54-52 loss to Janesville Craig Tuesday at Barkin Arena. Craig's Hayden Halverson hit a pair of free throws with 2.1 seconds left to give the Cougars the win. ...
BELOIT, WI
