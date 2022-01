EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon's win streak ended at six Tuesday night when the Ducks couldn't sustain a hot start and lost to Colorado at Matthew Knight Arena, 82-78. After scoring the game's first 13 points, the UO men led by as much as 15 in the first half before the Buffaloes cut the lead to five at halftime, 42-37. Colorado took its first lead of the night at 62-61 with 9:22 to play and took the lead for good with a 7-0 run to go up 69-63.

