ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Trespass complaint results in the arrest of Winnsboro man for drug and weapon charges

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KH3Fq_0dt9MWOb00

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, Jan. 20, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the 4300 block of Booker Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 30-year-old Sheldon Augurson who was asked to leave the premises multiple times before officers’ arrival.

Once officers began searching Augurson, they discovered a glass pipe in his right front pocket. The pipe had dark residue inside of the bowl. Augurson admitted to using the pipe to smoke methamphetamine.

“I wanted to finish my hamburger”: Monroe man arrested after high speed chase

According to officers, they found a HiPoint .40 Smith and Wesson handgun and a hatchet inside of his backpack. Augurson then asked officers what was wrong with carrying a gun and a hatchet in his backpack.

Augurson was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Criminal Trespass, Possession of Drug Paraphernal, and Illegal Carrying of Weapons.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Winnsboro, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Winnsboro, LA
City
Monroe, LA
WGNO

SCPSO identifies man who sought emergency services, then stole ambulance

LULING, La. (BRPROUD) — On Friday morning, a suspect led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Jermie McCurley. The incident began at St. Charles Parish Hospital which is located at 1057 Paul Maillard Rd. SCPSO received a call a little before […]
LULING, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Trespassing#Kard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WGNO

WGNO

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy