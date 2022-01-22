Trespass complaint results in the arrest of Winnsboro man for drug and weapon charges

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, Jan. 20, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the 4300 block of Booker Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 30-year-old Sheldon Augurson who was asked to leave the premises multiple times before officers’ arrival.

Once officers began searching Augurson, they discovered a glass pipe in his right front pocket. The pipe had dark residue inside of the bowl. Augurson admitted to using the pipe to smoke methamphetamine.

According to officers, they found a HiPoint .40 Smith and Wesson handgun and a hatchet inside of his backpack. Augurson then asked officers what was wrong with carrying a gun and a hatchet in his backpack.

Augurson was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Criminal Trespass, Possession of Drug Paraphernal, and Illegal Carrying of Weapons.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.