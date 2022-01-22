Julianne Hough Kicks Up Her Jimmy Choo Heels for ‘Ellen’ Appearance With Nina Dobrev

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev were on the “Ellen” show on Friday to promote their wine venture.

Nina wore a red skirt suit, and for Hough’s ensemble, she donned a mostly black outfit from Valentino that featured a slightly oversized suit jacket, black shorts and a ruffled white button-down that had sheer detailing along the neckline. Hough accessorized with a Rockstud Valentino bag and glimmering dangling earrings.

When it came to the shoes, Hough popped on a pair of black pointed-toe pumps from Jimmy Choo, and Dobrev wore a pair of chunky black lace-up shoes.

The show was guest hosted by Adam Devine for the second Friday in a row.

Hough has a glam-relaxed sense of style. She is known for wearing slinky dresses, oversized pieces, structured tailoring, durable denim, activewear and slouchy sweaters. On the footwear front, Hough wears everything from sandals and heels to flip flops and sneakers that ground her outfits and match her vibe.

Dobrev, on the other hand, has a distinct fashion aesthetic that focuses on comfort and fit more than daring patterns and prints. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing structured tailoring, effective activewear and frilly dresses that all have her tastes in mind. For shoes, she usually gravitates to boots, sneakers and pumps that all finish her attire gracefully.

