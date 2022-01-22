ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, PA

Truck with 100 monkeys crashes, search underway for missing primates

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle.

The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item.

The truck had been on its way to a lab, Pelachick said.

Authorities have asked residents who might see the monkeys to call state police at 570-524-2662.

It was unclear if any people or animals were injured in the crash.

Norman PD release video of police-involved shooting

The Norman Police Department released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred last week. The video details the perspective of three different officers as well as a 911 call from a man who would later become a victim.
