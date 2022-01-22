DKG will collect used books from Feb. 1 through Feb. 27

CHEYENNE – Members of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society of women in education, will collect books beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, for their 38th annual Used Book Sale. Collection will end on Feb. 27.

The preferred collection spot is at the sale site in the former Big Lots in Cheyenne Plaza, 3741 Lincolnway (next to Sportsman’s Warehouse). The hours for collection at the site are 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, 1-7 p.m. Thursdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

Collection boxes will also be located at Safeway, 700 S. Greeley Highway; Natural Grocers, 5116 Frontier Mall Drive #400; and Albertsons at 5800 Yellowstone Road and 3355 E. Pershing Blvd. You may also drop books at Gold’s Gym, 1616 E. Pershing Blvd. and at the YMCA, 1426 E. Lincolnway.

If you have a large quantity, or are not able to deliver books, (within a 10-mile radius) call 307-421-1755 or 307-369-2940 to make an appointment. For worker safety, these books must be boxed or bagged and on a porch or in a garage. (Please leave a message.)

Books on CD, DVDs, games and puzzles are appreciated. Old encyclopedias, condensed books and textbooks do not sell well. Please recycle them elsewhere.

The hours for the sale on Saturday, March 5, are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For everyone’s safety, masks will be required.