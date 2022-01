A couple of years ago I met Mr. Hank Parker at the Beast Feast in Lynchburg. He was the guest speaker. Watching one of his TV shows, Mr. Parker was using Gulp Live Shad Minnows to catch crappie on a spinner bait. Every now and then the cameraman will give a close up shot of what Mr. Parker was using. It took a while but I finally figured it out. Hank took the minnow and hooked it "belly up." That was his secret. We talked about it and Hank smiled at me and said, "You caught that.? With a big smile I said, "Yes I did."

