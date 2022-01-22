ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Divisional Playoff: Best and Worst Case Scenarios

By Chuy Marquez
All49ers
All49ers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jH4PV_0dt9FeG400

What a week. It included an impressive road playoff victory for the 49ers, disappointment in their quarterback play and key injuries to look out for against Green Bay.

Although both teams have battled injuries, both the Packers and 49ers appear to be pretty healthy heading into a freezing Saturday Night matchup in prime time. Here’s what to watch for in what should be an interesting matchup.

Best Case Scenario: Same old story for the 49ers, they control the clock with a demoralizing run game and limit the Packers ability to get in rhythm. The defensive line dominates the Packers up front to put Aaron Rodgers under constant duress and he throws in the towel as he’s been known to do.

The 49ers are a much different team offensively than the team that trotted out in Week 3 against the Packers. The 49ers have found a running game that works including a punishing attack led by rookie Elijah Mitchell that grinds yards out at over four yards per carry. The NFL’s biggest difference-maker wide back Deebo Samuel has become the central focus of a powerful 49ers offensive attack. Samuel will be leaned on heavily in this matchup out of the frozen backfield for 10-15 carries in this ballgame. Samuel has scored on average every 5 times he’s rushed the ball this season so look for him to have a huge game given the workload he will carry.

And then there’s Jimmy Garoppolo, who will be a difference-maker in this contest. Expect Garoppolo to hover around 15 pass attempts in this ball game but make no mistake about it, those attempts will be huge in the game’s outcome. Garoppolo will have at least two touchdowns and will be turnover-free for the first time in a month. His performance will put the game out of reach for the Packers.

The 49ers defense is much improved since Week 3 across the board. The emergence of Arik Armstead inside gives the 49ers an added advantage against the quarterback that they didn’t have. Defensive ends Arden Key, Jordan Willis and Samson Ebukam have all improved their pressure rate down the stretch and they will have a huge impact on this game alongside superstar Nick Bosa. Even the 49ers secondary has drastically improved, many remember the offensive success for the Packers in Week 3 was them simply chucking the ball deep getting pass interference penalties any time they needed a play. That is long gone and it will make for a long day for the Green Bay offense.

Worst Case Scenario: The only way the 49ers lose this game is to turn the ball over multiple times. Unfortunately for the 49ers, they have been prone to turnovers at inopportune times this season, particularly Jimmy Garoppolo down the stretch.

The 49ers offense will run the ball effectively. Since the emergence of Samuel at the newly created position of wide back, their run game has been unstoppable. They will need to convert key third downs and that always falls on the shoulders of Jimmy Garoppolo. Although many feel Garoppolo has minimal effect on the 49ers he actually plays a pivotal role. If he turns the ball over multiple times or is unable to convert key third downs to keep the chains moving the 49ers offense will struggle. Garoppolo hasn’t played well the past couple weeks and the injuries keep adding up for him so this will be key in the game for the 49ers.

The 49ers defense has been firing on all cylinders down the stretch, but still is thin at cornerback. The Packers will be returning some key starters along the offensive line this week including left tackle David Bakhtiari so it may be tougher for the 49ers pass rush to get home. If any one of the 49ers starters go down in the secondary it could spell disaster against Rodgers and All Pro DeVante Adams. The 49ers appear healthy heading into the game but they are one injury away in the secondary from trouble and given the expected forecast that is definitely a possibility.

Chuy’s Prediction: The 49ers will completely dominate the trenches on both sides of the ball, Garoppolo will play a mistake-free game and they will be too much for the Packers to overcome.

The only way the 49ers lose this game is if Garoppolo or the 49ers offense turns the ball over multiple times. Garoppolo, Kyle Shanahan and the entire 49ers roster understand they are the better team and simply need to not give the game away. I expect the 49ers to run the ball 40 or more times and Samuel will have a huge day. Garoppolo will face some key third downs but I think he will go back to his trusty ‘ole number one, George Kittle. Expect Kittle to get multiple looks on third down today and look for the 49ers to actually put one away in the second half.

Rodgers always has the ability to explode but only in certain conditions. He simply doesn’t respond well to pressure in his face and that is why the 49ers have been his Achilles heel. It is more likely to me that Rodgers will quit as we’ve seen him do before rather than rise and have an explosive performance especially given the weather. The 49ers pass rush is no joke and it will be relentless on Rodgers all day along with an improved secondary that doesn’t commit dumb penalties often anymore.

This game will come down to who’s simply better and more physical due to the weather. Unfortunately for the Packers, the 49ers win in both categories.

Final Score Prediction: 49ers 27 - Packers 16

As always, tune in at Halftime to see Alejandra and me share our first half thoughts on YouTube: Chuy and Alejandra. We’ll be taking calls to hear from you, the Faithful. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter: @chuy_alejandra. Enjoy the game!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Has A Warning For Aaron Rodgers

For the second year in a row, Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the Green Bay Packers is unclear. After getting knocked out of the playoffs very early, the reigning MVP of the league could legitimately ask for a trade this offseason. While there’s no indication as to what Rodgers will...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Names Aaron Rodgers’ Best Place To Win

Former Packers great Brett Favre weighed-in on where Aaron Rodgers best landing spot is to win big. And if you ask Favre, he doesn’t have to travel far. It’s standing right in front of him. “[Aaron Rodgers] best chance to win is right there,” Favre told SiriusXM NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
FanSided

NFL insider drops surprise Aaron Rodgers replacement for Packers

The speculation that Aaron Rodgers could leave the Green Bay Packers this offseason persists, but one NFL insider has a potential replacement in mind. Particularly in the wake of another disappointing playoff exit for the Green Bay Packers, the talk about Aaron Rodgers’ future — specifically the notion of him leaving the franchise that he’s spent his entire career with — has heated up again. In fact, there’s even talk of he and Davante Adams both departing the Packers and heading to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
George Kittle
All49ers

Why Jimmy Garoppolo Almost Never Throws the Ball Away

When Jimmy Garoppolo throws an interception, he often forces the ball to a covered receiver, as he did this past Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. After Garoppolo throws an interception, Shanahan usually says Garoppolo should have thrown the ball away. But there are extremely few instances of Garoppolo throwing the ball out of bounds on the 49ers.
NFL
The Spun

Pro Football Writers Announce Their 2021 NFL MVP

The Professional Football Writers of America have announced their MVP for the 2021 NFL season. For the second season in a row, the title is being awarded to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In his 17th NFL season, Rodgers continued to show why he’s considered one of the league’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Worst Case#American Football
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Ex-Teammate Shares His Gut Feeling

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers organization is a massive question mark heading into the 2022 season. Earlier this week, the superstar quarterback indicated that he would make his decision before free agency out of respect for the Packers organization. But it’s still widely unclear what that decision will be.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Calls Broncos Trade Idea A ‘Death Sentence’ For Aaron Rodgers

There has been a lot of discussions already about where Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could end up playing in 2022. Many rumors have been connecting him to the Denver Broncos. The Packers suffered another excruciating defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in their Divisional Round matchup and that could very well be the last time we see Rodgers don the green and gold.
NFL
All49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo Says Trent Williams Has a High Ankle Sprain

So much for keeping secrets. Head coach Kyle Shanahan declined to answer when asked what type of ankle sprain left tackle Trent Williams suffered this past Saturday in Green Bay. A few minutes later, Jimmy Garoppolo broke the news. “He is doing everything he can," Garoppolo said. "I've seen him...
NFL
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
813
Followers
980
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy