LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Local and state road crews continue across the region trying to stay ahead of snowy and icy roads from the latest round of wintry weather. Lexington is under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m. Friday with scattered snow in the forecast. City crews are continuing to treat ranked roads, with an emphasis on neighborhood streets and will work throughout the evening. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as roads could be slippery and visibility limited, city leaders said.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO