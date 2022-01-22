ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Catching up with the author of 'Journal For Jordan,' a memoir turned movie

kvnf.org
 6 days ago

What does it mean to love someone whom you may not have in your life for long? What does it mean to love someone who loves you and the child you share but who also loves something else? And that something else - his soldiers, his job, his country - are...

www.kvnf.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Keke Palmer on How ‘Alice’ Explores Black Freedom Through Its Time Twist

For Keke Palmer, starring in Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut Alice was a sobering but empowering opportunity to connect with her ancestors while also reflecting on modern racial justice. It’s a role that speaks directly to her acting roots and that fits squarely into a larger vision for her career, she says, of “how I see resilience in who I am and how to express that visually and artistically, to me that’s really where it aligns.” In the film, which had its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition Section, Palmer plays an enslaved woman in 1800s Georgia...
MOVIES
guideposts.org

The Remarkable True Story Behind ‘A Journal for Jordan’

When Denzel Washington’s newest film, A Journal for Jordan, hit theaters this Christmas, it captivated audiences with its heartwarming message and compelling story. And perhaps the most remarkable part is that it is based on true events. Dana Canedy is a journalist, author, and publishing executive who wrote the...
MOVIES
wpr.org

Author Jami Attenberg reveals the life of her mind in debut memoir

Jami Attenberg is the New York Times best-selling author of six novels and one short-story collection. She's probably best known for her novel, "The Middlesteins." Attenberg has shifted gears with her latest book. It's a memoir called "I Came All This Way to Meet You: Writing Myself Home." The book...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Michel Martin
Rottentomatoes.com

5 Films That Turned Rappers into Movie Stars

January 17 marks 30 years of being shook by a quartet of Harlem high school teens, made up of Q (Omar Epps), Steel (Jermaine Hopkins), Raheem (Khalil Kain) and, of course, the unforgettable and unhinged Bishop (Tupac Shakur) in the classic hood thriller Juice. The cast was brilliant and convincing as four young Black men forced to navigate police harassment, gangs, and straight-up chaos in order to survive.
MOVIES
The Tufts Daily

WaPo veteran Carl Bernstein celebrates journalism in new memoir

Carl Bernstein’s newest memoir “Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom” (2022) was released Jan. 11. Bernstein is known for his contributions to investigative journalism, specifically his part in revealing the scandal surrounding Watergate in the 1970s. He reported on this event with journalist Bob Woodward for the Washington Post. Later, the two released their findings in the acclaimed co-authored memoir “All the President’s Men” (1974).
Vibe

Madea Makes Surprise Comeback In Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Watch

When Tyler Perry announced the arrival of his 2019 film, A Madea Family Funeral, he shocked fans when he explained he would be retiring the iconic character. He explained that as he’d gotten older, he wanted to do something different and felt the character had “run out of things to say.” Yet, he didn’t want the finality of killing her off. However, after revealing Madea stepping out of retirement and a slew of social media posts that many wrote off as Perry trolling from earlier this month, it appears Madea is officially back. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dana Canedy#Npr#New York Times#Army
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Lena Dunham: Critics tear into Girls star’s ‘off-putting’ new film Sharp Stick

Lena Dunham’s new film Sharp Stick has made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival – but the reaction has been somewhat less than impressed.The Girls star’s latest offering focuses on a 26-year-old babysitter (Kristine Froseth) who undergoes a sexual awakening after losing her virginity to her employer.Alongside Froseth, the independent drama also stars Taylour Paige, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jon Bernthal and Dunham herself, who also directed and wrote the script.Early reviews for the film have been damning, however, and the effort currently holds a score of just 37 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes (at...
MOVIES
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Iraq
royalpurplenews.com

Spider-Man movie catches fans in web of fun

Here comes Spider-Man swinging in to save the movie theaters, the world, and the multiverse! Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third film to a trilogy of Marvel’s Spider-Man movies with something that has never been done in the Spider-Man films with different action scenes, new showcase of the theme of what it is like to be a superhero, the multiverse, usage of nostalgia, and more moments of the movie theater experience. Spider-Man No Way Home takes place directly after the Spider-Man Far From Home with the villain Mysterio revealing Spider-Man’s identity, changing Peter Parker’s life with so many people supporting, people hating him, and losing his chances of a somewhat normal life. Peter no longer has the high stakes of being a superhero due to his identity being revealed, and goes to Doctor Strange for help to change events so that people forget he is Spider-Man. However, while trying to correct the past, Dr. Strange’s actions accidentally cause villains from other realities to come to their universe. This creates higher stakes for the sake of the multiverse, and would force Peter to come to his senses on what it means to be Spider-Man.
MOVIES
kvnf.org

Sundance Film Festival: Suggestions for dramas and documentaries to watch

TURAN: (Laughter) There's rarely a red carpet in Sundance. It's not that kind of a place. INSKEEP: I see. I understand. But you're on your couch, actually. Is that where you're watching when you're at home, by the way? I want to know 'cause you're an important critic. Are you on a couch or some other kind of...
MOVIES
DesignerzCentral

Unverified Report Claims Kamala Harris’ Marriage Allegedly In ‘Crisis’ With Husband Sleeping In ‘Separate Bedrooms’

Is Vice President Kamala Harris’ marriage in “crisis”? A tabloid recently claimed Harris’ relationship with her husband, Doug Emhoff, is under new scrutiny from friends of the couple who believe they’re seeing cracks in their relationship in private. Gossip Cop investigates the latest rumor about President Joe Biden’s vice president.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy