As many of you may know, Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is up for a couple head coaching jobs. Frazier has brought remarkable consistency to our secondary during his time in Buffalo, and deserves massive credit. If he leaves, it’s because he’s earned the opportunity, and his body of work for the Bills demonstrates that well. He may not go anywhere. Regardless, we must be ready. Below is a list of various candidates from both within the franchise and around the NFL.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO