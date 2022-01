“The time is always right to do what is right.”. On January 15, 1929, a legend was born in this very special place – Atlanta, Georgia. Martin Luther King Jr. came into the world that day and has made a lasting impact on society. King was the second of three children and was raised by a financially secure middle-class family. Because of their financial status, the King’s were able to receive an education that was better than the average child of their race. Even at a young age, King took notice of his opportunity and strived to live a life of social protests to provide those same opportunities to all people of color.

