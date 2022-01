BERLIN (AP) — Crisis-hit Borussia Mönchengladbach was left reeling on Friday when sporting director Max Eberl quit the Bundesliga club, ending an association of 23 years. “There’s a very simple reason why I can’t work anymore,” Eberl said as he held back tears at a hastily called news conference. “Because I’m just exhausted, because I’m tired, because I don’t have the strength anymore to do this job as this job needs, as this club needs it.”

