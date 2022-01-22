ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Man Shot At South Shore Plaza In Braintree; Police Say Scene Is Secured, But Suspect Not In Custody

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRAINTREE (CBS) – The South Shore Plaza in Braintree closed Saturday afternoon after man was shot inside the plaza. He was taken to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. People are being asked to avoid the area due to police activity. Police did say...

boston.cbslocal.com

CBS Boston

I-Team: Surveillance Photo Shows Suspect In Deadly Shooting At South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE (CBS) — A man who was shot inside the South Shore Plaza on Saturday has died, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. The victim has been identified as Dijoun Beasley, 26, of Dorchester. According to the D.A., Beasley was shopping inside a store on the main floor of the mall when he was shot. The suspect was able to run away and has not been located. I-Team sources say a man seen in a surveillance photo wearing a black face mask and holding a gun in his right hand is the suspect in Saturday’s shooting. Suspect in shooting at South Shore...
BRAINTREE, MA
CBS New York

Police: Man Shot In ER Waiting Area At Jacobi Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man seeking medical treatment on Tuesday afternoon was shot inside of Jacobi Medical Center. The NYPD is still searching for the gunman, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported. Police believe it was a targeted attack, adding the victim underwent surgery and is expected to recover. “I’m visiting my mother, saying goodbyes, and I hear ‘active shooter,'” hospital visitor David Rivera said. “I didn’t see anything. I just heard and ran, heard and ran, heard and ran,” patient Christopher Betances added. What Betances heard were gunshots in the waiting area of Jacobi Medical Center’s emergency room around 12:30 p.m. “I heard the first one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Julius Hammond-Desir Of Maynard Identified As Deadly South Shore Plaza Shooting Suspect

BRAINTREE (CBS) — The man behind a deadly shooting at the South Shore Plaza last weekend has been identified as 19-year-old Julius Hammond-Desir, of Maynard, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. A murder arrest warrant has been issued for Hammond-Desir on Friday. On January 22, Dijoun Beasley, 26, of Dorchester, was shot while shopping on the main floor of the mall. He died one day later. The D.A.’s office released a photo of Hammond-Desir and described him as 5’5 and of medium build. Julius Hammond-Desir (Photo Via Norfolk District Attorney’s Office) Police believe Hammond-Desir may have changed his appearance since the shooting. “The allegations are that Mr. Hammond-Desir shot an unarmed man to death at close range, so we urge you not to approach him but to call 911 if you see him,” said D.A. Michael Morrissey in a statement. Anyone with information relative to the incident should call Braintree Police Detectives at 781-794-8620, contact Mass. State Police Detectives at 781-830-4990 or e-mail tips@braintreema.gov. Also on Friday, Samantha Schwartz appeared before a judge on charges that she allegedly helped Hammond-Desir hide from police.
MAYNARD, MA
cbslocal.com

Man Shot 5 Times, Killed In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot five times and killed on Saturday night in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane. Police say the man was shot two times in the left side of his back, twice...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man shot in Poughkeepsie, suspect in custody

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police have arrested a man on felony charges of weapons possession and reckless endangerment after a Saturday morning shooting. A victim declined medical attention for his injury. City of Poughkeepsie police responded to 120 Hudson Avenue at 9:22 a.m. for a report of shots fired. According...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Wounded On Sidewalk In South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot in the hand and torso Wednesday evening in South Shore. At 6:31 p.m., the man was standing on the sidewalk in the 2500 block of East 78th Street when he was shot, police said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Boston

Man in grave condition following shooting at South Shore Plaza

Braintree police are searching for the suspect. They said it appeared to be a targeted incident. A 26-year-old man who was shot Saturday afternoon at South Shore Plaza in Braintree remains in grave condition, Braintree police said. Police said the incident occurred when a male suspect approached the man inside...
BRAINTREE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

South Shore Plaza placed under lockdown after male victim shot

A reported shooting has taken place Saturday afternoon. Stores were on lockdown at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree just after 3:00 p.m. after a reported shooting in the mall. Police have asked people to avoid the area and that the mall is closed. The stores were on lockdown with...
BRAINTREE, MA
cbslocal.com

Police: Student Shot At Montgomery County School, Suspect In Custody

A male student was shot on campus at Magruder High School in Rockville, Montgomery County police said in a tweet. School officials said in the late afternoon that the school had been deemed safe by authorities and dismissal would begin. Earlier, television footage had shown numerous squad cars on the scene and officers entering the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS New York

90-Year-Old Mary Veronelli Beaten During Paterson Home Invasion

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A  90-year-old woman was beaten during a break-in at her home in Paterson. Authorities believe she may have been targeted, though the suspect has not yet been arrested. “It was horrible. You can’t run. You can’t move,” Veronelli told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge. She still has two black eyes from the attack she suffered in the middle of the night on Jan. 14. She was asleep in her bed when she heard her back windows smash, then saw a man come into her room. “Started beating me. Dragged me out of bed, and was pounding me,” Veronelli said. She managed to grab...

