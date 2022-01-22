Man Shot At South Shore Plaza In Braintree; Police Say Scene Is Secured, But Suspect Not In Custody

BRAINTREE (CBS) — The man behind a deadly shooting at the South Shore Plaza last weekend has been identified as 19-year-old Julius Hammond-Desir, of Maynard, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. A murder arrest warrant has been issued for Hammond-Desir on Friday. On January 22, Dijoun Beasley, 26, of Dorchester, was shot while shopping on the main floor of the mall. He died one day later. The D.A.’s office released a photo of Hammond-Desir and described him as 5’5 and of medium build. Julius Hammond-Desir (Photo Via Norfolk District Attorney’s Office) Police believe Hammond-Desir may have changed his appearance since the shooting. “The allegations are that Mr. Hammond-Desir shot an unarmed man to death at close range, so we urge you not to approach him but to call 911 if you see him,” said D.A. Michael Morrissey in a statement. Anyone with information relative to the incident should call Braintree Police Detectives at 781-794-8620, contact Mass. State Police Detectives at 781-830-4990 or e-mail tips@braintreema.gov. Also on Friday, Samantha Schwartz appeared before a judge on charges that she allegedly helped Hammond-Desir hide from police.

MAYNARD, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO