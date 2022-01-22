Dakota Fanning Meets Up with Friends During a Day Off in Venice

Dang, this is like a two-fer for those who bought tickets to Junho‘s fan meeting this weekend in Seoul. He’s celebrating a fantastic year thanks to the award winning The Red Sleeve Cuff and of course he has plenty of OG fans waiting for his music side comeback as well. At the fan meeting, there was a surprise guest in the form of A-list actor Song Joong Ki, but this isn’t a friendship formed when the two succeeded but formed ten plus years ago when both were just starting out. From their fandom lore they met filming Dream Team and totally hit it off and has been good friends since. Both would send support food/drink trucks regularly to the other during drama or movie filming and most recently Junho was the special guest at Song Joong Ki’s 10th anniversary fan meeting. Their bromance makes me all warm and fuzzy and knowing both made it to the top with hard work is even more meaningful.

