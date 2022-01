Jeff Hardy was released from WWE in December, after he reportedly turned down the company’s offer of rehab. The offer was made after Hardy left in the middle of a match at a live event, but his brother Matt denied that he had a relapse. Hardy is currently waiting out his 90-day non-compete clause, which expires March 9. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that John Laurinaitis called Hardy a few weeks ago about a return, which would have included being inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022. Hardy turned them down.

