Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Could return Sunday

 6 days ago

Green (COVID-19 protocols) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against...

Nuggets' Jeff Green: Efficient performance in win

Green accumulated 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 110-105 win over the Pistons. Green returned to action after missing the Nuggets' last game with a minor quad injury. With Will Barton (hamstring) sidelined, he drew his 30th start of the season. The veteran forward has scored in double figures in eight of his last nine appearances and has averaged 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.7 minutes during that stretch. As long as Barton remains sidelined, Green is expected to see increased usage and playing time.
Jamychal Green
REPORT: Nets gets brutal Kevin Durant injury update

Kevin Durant has been out of action since spraining his knee on Jan. 15. Further tests revealed that the Brooklyn Nets superstar had suffered a sprained MLCL in his left knee and that he’s expected to miss anywhere between four and six weeks as he recovers from the injury.
2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks' Julius Randle, Hawks' John Collins could be available

If you're trying to keep track of who's being shopped, who's staying put, the buyers, the sellers and the teams that are "considering all of our options," this is the place to be. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, and, as it approaches, we promise that we're maintaining our flexibility while aggressively looking for opportunities to improve. As always.
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
Kyle Kuzma's Mother's Epic Response After Her Son Bought Her A House: "Yup… Slam Dunk… Better Than The One On Embiid."

Kyle Kuzma is one of the NBA's most interesting personalities, Kuz's outfits and his outspoken confidence often draw the eye. Since his trade to the Washington Wizards, Kuzma's game has gone up a level and he is averaging over 15 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. Now Kuzma is also receiving praise off the court for his recent gesture for his mother.
Heat’s Bam Adebayo on looming Victor Oladipo return, ‘That’s going to be a big day for all of us’

Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
