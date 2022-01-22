Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Could return Sunday

Green accumulated 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 110-105 win over the Pistons. Green returned to action after missing the Nuggets' last game with a minor quad injury. With Will Barton (hamstring) sidelined, he drew his 30th start of the season. The veteran forward has scored in double figures in eight of his last nine appearances and has averaged 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.7 minutes during that stretch. As long as Barton remains sidelined, Green is expected to see increased usage and playing time.

