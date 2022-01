Clemson Tigers (11-8, 3-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (15-3, 5-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -12.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes No. 9 Duke and Clemson meet on Tuesday. The Blue Devils have gone 12-1 at home. Duke scores 82.6 points while outscoring opponents by 17.0 points...

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO