Nuggets' Jeff Green: Questionable Sunday

Nikola Jokic, the reigning MVP of the league who has continued his individual domination this season too. Looks all good and set to win it all once again and grab his second straight Most Valuable Player award. He also goes by the name of “Joker” for the energy he has and the character he carries around with his unbelievable passes and playmaking skills something you can compare to a circus play.
According to New Orleans Pelicans writer Jim Eichenhofer, center Jonas Valanciunas ($7,400 on FanDuel) is questionable for tonight’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets with a non-COVID illness. Valanciunas missed Tuesday’s matchup in Philadelphia for rest purposes, allowing Willy Hernangomez to step into the starting five. Hernangomez responded with a...
Denver Nuggets power forward JaMychal Green (conditioning) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Green was active on Tuesday, but the Nuggets didn't insert him into the game. He is expected to return on Wednesday and work off the bench. numberFire’s models project Green...
Kevin Durant has been out of action since spraining his knee on Jan. 15. Further tests revealed that the Brooklyn Nets superstar had suffered a sprained MLCL in his left knee and that he’s expected to miss anywhere between four and six weeks as he recovers from the injury.
Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers ground to a half in the fourth quarter when Carmelo Anthony got into an altercation with a pair of fans at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Those fans were quickly ejected from the arena before the game resumed, ending in a victory for the 76ers.
The embattled Los Angeles Lakers got a major boost on Tuesday night, when star big man Anthony Davis returned to the lineup in their 106-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets. His line was not spectacular -- eight points, two rebounds, two assists and four blocks -- but his teammates were happy to have him back out there.
James Harden made a business decision Tuesday night, wanting no part of Lakers All-Star LeBron James on a pair of breakaway dunks. The Nets would fall 106-96 at Barclays Center with Harden recording a triple-double in the losing effort.
If you're trying to keep track of who's being shopped, who's staying put, the buyers, the sellers and the teams that are "considering all of our options," this is the place to be. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, and, as it approaches, we promise that we're maintaining our flexibility while aggressively looking for opportunities to improve. As always.
Kyle Kuzma is one of the NBA's most interesting personalities, Kuz's outfits and his outspoken confidence often draw the eye. Since his trade to the Washington Wizards, Kuzma's game has gone up a level and he is averaging over 15 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. Now Kuzma is also receiving praise off the court for his recent gesture for his mother.
The last time Louisville hired a full-time basketball coach, it landed a proven commodity in Xavier's Chris Mack -- a coach who had guided the Musketeers through their transition from the Atlantic 10 to the Big East with impressive results. He entered the Louisville job with a 68.9% career winning percentage and a record of postseason success. His Xavier teams advanced past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament four times in his nine seasons there. It seemed like a slam-dunk hire and was graded as such, with CBS Sports' Matt Norlander explaining that Mack was "viewed as an A-level candidate" within the industry.
Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
